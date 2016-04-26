February 19, 2018, Monday No SIP, tough midway exits and now LTCG tax take shine off Closed-end funds Long-term investors should opt for an open-ended fund where they have to pay 10% LTCG tax only once when they are close to their ...

December 26, 2017, Tuesday Mutual funds sahi hain, but... Small-town investors are being mis-sold MFs, based on past returns and without being told about their potential risks

April 19, 2017, Wednesday Book profits regularly in infra funds With the sector's fundamentals poised to improve, this could be a good time to enter

February 25, 2017, Saturday Fact sheet: Key tool for investors Understanding information in this document correctly can make you proficient mutual fund investor

January 20, 2017, Friday Your Money: Stick to your MF distributor Shifting to a registered advisor may not necessarily ensure protection from mis-selling

December 20, 2016, Tuesday Your Money: Diversify market and currency risk with US funds Investors with adequate exposure to Indian equities should invest in US funds to avoid the risk of being exposed only to the ...

October 27, 2016, Thursday Technology funds turn unattractive Invest in diversified equity funds or in banking funds if you are keen on exposure to sectoral funds

October 10, 2016, Monday Balanced funds aren't risk-free Exposure to equities, especially to mid- and small-cap stocks, and also from holding higher-duration bonds can sometimes turn the ...

October 02, 2016, Sunday Counter-cyclical calls by funds Many fund managers are betting on higher tourism flow and manufacturing in mid-cap space

September 21, 2016, Wednesday Mutual Funds: Nimesh Shah Nimesh Shah, managing director & chief executive officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, answers your questions

August 24, 2016, Wednesday Child care via MFs: Avoid lock-in option Go for open-ended scheme that allows redemption, in case the fund does not perform

August 09, 2016, Tuesday Move to shorter-duration debt funds Frequency, magnitude of rate cuts will be slow, going forward. Investors should be happy with lower returns

July 19, 2016, Tuesday Gilt funds are only for tactical play, say experts Gains will be limited because interest rates may not come down soon

June 30, 2016, Thursday Balanced funds good for first-timers, retirees With AMCs providing as many as 4-6 balanced fund options, investors need to be cautious before buying

June 19, 2016, Sunday Readers' Corner: Mutual Fund Nimesh Shah, managing director & chief executive officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, answers your questions

June 08, 2016, Wednesday MF equity folio addition slows in April-May First two months of FY17 add 180,000 investors on average, compared to a monthly addition of 360,000 in the previous fiscal

June 06, 2016, Monday SBI's new ETF is not for the risk-averse investor Those with requisite risk appetite could bet on SBI's 10-year gilt ETF, using either the asset allocation or tactical investment ...

May 31, 2016, Tuesday Popular equity schemes fail to beat bank RD returns Returns by several most-preferred equity mutual fund schemes could not keep pace with what the humble recurring deposit offered ...

May 19, 2016, Thursday Will banking rally sustain? Fresh NPA onslaught could come back to haunt banking funds; investors sitting pretty can book profits