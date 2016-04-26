-
February 19, 2018, Monday
No SIP, tough midway exits and now LTCG tax take shine off Closed-end funds
Long-term investors should opt for an open-ended fund where they have to pay 10% LTCG tax only once when they are close to their ...
December 26, 2017, Tuesday
Mutual funds sahi hain, but...
Small-town investors are being mis-sold MFs, based on past returns and without being told about their potential risks
April 19, 2017, Wednesday
Book profits regularly in infra funds
With the sector's fundamentals poised to improve, this could be a good time to enter
February 25, 2017, Saturday
Fact sheet: Key tool for investors
Understanding information in this document correctly can make you proficient mutual fund investor
January 20, 2017, Friday
Your Money: Stick to your MF distributor
Shifting to a registered advisor may not necessarily ensure protection from mis-selling
December 20, 2016, Tuesday
Your Money: Diversify market and currency risk with US funds
Investors with adequate exposure to Indian equities should invest in US funds to avoid the risk of being exposed only to the ...
October 27, 2016, Thursday
Technology funds turn unattractive
Invest in diversified equity funds or in banking funds if you are keen on exposure to sectoral funds
October 10, 2016, Monday
Balanced funds aren't risk-free
Exposure to equities, especially to mid- and small-cap stocks, and also from holding higher-duration bonds can sometimes turn the ...
October 02, 2016, Sunday
Counter-cyclical calls by funds
Many fund managers are betting on higher tourism flow and manufacturing in mid-cap space
September 21, 2016, Wednesday
Mutual Funds: Nimesh Shah
Nimesh Shah, managing director & chief executive officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, answers your questions
August 24, 2016, Wednesday
Child care via MFs: Avoid lock-in option
Go for open-ended scheme that allows redemption, in case the fund does not perform
August 09, 2016, Tuesday
Move to shorter-duration debt funds
Frequency, magnitude of rate cuts will be slow, going forward. Investors should be happy with lower returns
July 19, 2016, Tuesday
Gilt funds are only for tactical play, say experts
Gains will be limited because interest rates may not come down soon
June 30, 2016, Thursday
Balanced funds good for first-timers, retirees
With AMCs providing as many as 4-6 balanced fund options, investors need to be cautious before buying
June 19, 2016, Sunday
Readers' Corner: Mutual Fund
Nimesh Shah, managing director & chief executive officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, answers your questions
June 08, 2016, Wednesday
MF equity folio addition slows in April-May
First two months of FY17 add 180,000 investors on average, compared to a monthly addition of 360,000 in the previous fiscal
June 06, 2016, Monday
SBI's new ETF is not for the risk-averse investor
Those with requisite risk appetite could bet on SBI's 10-year gilt ETF, using either the asset allocation or tactical investment ...
May 31, 2016, Tuesday
Popular equity schemes fail to beat bank RD returns
Returns by several most-preferred equity mutual fund schemes could not keep pace with what the humble recurring deposit offered ...
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Will banking rally sustain?
Fresh NPA onslaught could come back to haunt banking funds; investors sitting pretty can book profits
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Mutual funds manage to keep 20-yr streak going
If a person invested Rs 1,000 per month as SIP for 20 years, these schemes would have turned the Rs 2.4 lakh into Rs 55 lakh
February 12, 2018, Monday
Seniors seeking regular income should switch to debt funds from balanced
Younger investors who invested in balanced funds after understanding their risks and with a long-term horizon should continue to ...
May 31, 2017, Wednesday
Don't panic if there's a downgrade in your debt fund
Medium and long-term funds always face credit risk. If you can't stomach volatility, stick to FDs
March 02, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Mutual Funds
Nimesh Shah, managing director & chief executive officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
January 22, 2017, Sunday
Mutual funds are not just a numbers game
With leadership positions changing every few years, betting on past performance may not be good idea
January 11, 2017, Wednesday
Risk takers can opt for CPSE ETF
Its portfolio is heavy in a few stocks & sectors, whose performance can impact returns considerably
November 10, 2016, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Mutual Funds
Rajiv Anand, executive director, Axis Bank answers your questions
October 12, 2016, Wednesday
Mutual Funds: Hemant Rustagi
With the stock market closing on a new high, is it a good time to start a systematic investment plan (SIP) or should one wait for ...
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Mutual Funds
Rajiv Anand, executive director, Axis Bank, answers your questions
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Sector funds: You can take the lump sum route
While SIPs work for all kinds of schemes, this route can maximise returns in certain sector funds
September 05, 2016, Monday
Re-evaluate investment if fund's nature changes
Ask yourself: if you had fresh money to invest, would the new or merged fund be your first choice?
August 22, 2016, Monday
Closed-end funds give fund managers time to perform
In the absence of redemption pressures, they can pick multi-baggers. But, investors have to reconcile themselves to lower ...
July 25, 2016, Monday
For new, risk-averse equity investors
Investors willing to accept underperformance from diversified equity funds in bull markets may invest in dynamic asset allocation ...
July 04, 2016, Monday
New fund option in mid-cap space
ICICI Pru's new Midcap Select ETF will be in a space where only three schemes exist. Investors should understand the product ...
June 28, 2016, Tuesday
Diversify to counter volatility
Continue SIPs, look at other foreign funds to protect your portfolio and even benefit from the uncertainty
June 09, 2016, Thursday
Now, fund houses can't restrict redemptions
Experts say Sebi's new rules to make MFs safer for retail investors but many fund houses disagree
June 06, 2016, Monday
Inflows in equity schemes hit six month high at Rs 4,700 crore
However, massive outflows from money market schemes saw net outflows of Rs 58,185 crore
June 01, 2016, Wednesday
Life becomes easier for SIP investors
Besides making on-boarding easier, features like swing STP and top-up SIP aim to optimise the benefit
May 22, 2016, Sunday
Mutual Fund: Nimesh Shah
Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, answers your questions
May 10, 2016, Tuesday
Don't pull out of US funds yet
Despite recent setback, these remain the most appropriate tool for international diversification
April 26, 2016, Tuesday
Dividend yield funds brave falling markets
Their good show makes them an ideal fit for conservative investors' equity portfolios