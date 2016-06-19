February 28, 2018, Wednesday Get close to nature at affordable prices Property price appreciation has been significant at Ambegaon as compared to many other locations

March 30, 2017, Thursday Receipt of cash is payment As builder had not disputed payment of cash, amount can be treated as received, the Commission said

February 16, 2017, Thursday Hotspot: Ambarnath, MMR Offers good mix of real estate assets

January 12, 2017, Thursday Hotspot: Chennai's Sholinganallur preferred by IT sector employees Population continues to grow rapidly as the influx of IT based workforce is very high

December 08, 2016, Thursday Realty Check Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price ...

November 02, 2016, Wednesday Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai: Focus is on affordable luxury Reclaimed from marshland and reserved for planned commercial development, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was initially created by ...

October 20, 2016, Thursday File a consumer case jointly for faster relief Ensure all of you have a common grievance; new national forum verdict loosens rule

October 12, 2016, Wednesday A premium housing destination Pune's Sahakar Nagar is one of the micro-locations in the traditional core area of the city. It is preferred by the city's elite, ...

September 29, 2016, Thursday Go only for finished flats till May 2017 After coming into effect, the Real Estate Regulation Act will ensure that developers are unable to take home buyers for a ride

September 23, 2016, Friday Should you defer real estate purchase until regulator is in place? Those looking to take advantage of current market conditions should buy only after conducting due-diligence

September 10, 2016, Saturday Profiting from your vacant property Rental real estate aggregators can help you earn Rs 3,000-5,000 rent daily

August 31, 2016, Wednesday Take action against errant builder If the builder refuses to pay, take the legal route or seek liquidation

August 27, 2016, Saturday Register the property as soon as you book You can get indexation benefit on each instalment paid at the time of selling

August 14, 2016, Sunday Undri-Pisoli, Pune: Spillover demand from nearby areas, good connectivity to drive prices In the past three to four years, this area has become one of the most preferred residential markets for people working in the ...

July 31, 2016, Sunday Small, yet attractive pockets in property market Prices in most areas have been stagnant but some regions are showing reasonable appreciation

July 10, 2016, Sunday Relatively affordable property prices driving demand Raj Nagar Extension is one of Ghaziabad's prominent areas for residential real estate development

June 26, 2016, Sunday For regular cash flows, bet on commercial property Annual yield of 9-11% and the opportunity arising from Reits are driving high net worth investors towards the commercial real ...