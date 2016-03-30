-
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Fixed deposits aren't enough, senior citizens must invest in other avenues
The elderly could use the extra Rs 50,000 deduction on interest income, but must also explore instruments like SCSS, PMVVY and ...
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Small savings: The holy cow few finance minister would want to touch
While they've all wanted to trim the basket of benefits that PPF offered, they've remained wary of public wrath
-
January 10, 2017, Tuesday
NPS returns better than EPF but taxation plays spoilsport
However, taxation has played spoilsport despite double-digit returns
-
December 01, 2016, Thursday
More flexible but less comprehensive
You can buy a term plan and a critical illness plan separately
-
October 19, 2016, Wednesday
Small savings schemes are still attractive
For longer tenure products, they offer higher returns compared to other instruments. But for shorter tenures, things are getting ...
-
September 26, 2016, Monday
Start paying for NPS advice
Since there are many and complicated choices, retail investors stand to benefit
-
August 14, 2016, Sunday
RBI's Sachet can help curb ponzi schemes
As all regulators are part of it, individuals don't need to worry about approaching the right authority
-
July 23, 2016, Saturday
Questions to ask your New Pension Scheme advisor
Investors should quiz them to understand the product, which options to invest in, and how to get the final payout
-
July 21, 2016, Thursday
Retirees must ensure corpus lasts 25 years
They should have some exposure to equities to counter the risk posed by inflation
-
July 05, 2016, Tuesday
Will ombudsmen help bank customers?
RBI has asked banks to widen their redressal system but consumer activists say it won't help much
-
June 22, 2016, Wednesday
NPS an option for conservative NRIs
Before taking advantage of the facility, they should weigh the currency and tax implications
-
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
Rate cuts have hurt depositors more
Experts say lending rates won't come down significantly,as banks are grappling with NPAs
-
May 23, 2016, Monday
NCDs suit those in lower tax brackets
Investors in the 10% and 20% slabs can get better post-tax returns compared to a bank fixed deposit
-
May 12, 2016, Thursday
Sukanya scheme attractive even without tax benefit
Govt has removed many possible hurdles that investors could have faced after enrolling for the scheme
-
May 05, 2016, Thursday
Changing brokers is easy
Act fast if your broker is shutting shop; withdraw funds, open a new trading account and transfer assets
-
May 02, 2016, Monday
Two new NPS funds for different risk appetites
The aggressive life cycle fund will allow equity exposure of up to 75%, up from the current limit of 50%
-
April 25, 2016, Monday
Is your pension fund regulated?
Ask your HR department for details about the fund, trustees and returns
-
April 24, 2016, Sunday
Your retirement is closer than it appears
Start saving for it as early as possible and review your portfolio every 5 years
-
April 20, 2016, Wednesday
Withdraw provident fund only for medical emergency
While govt has decided to maintain status quo, don't use the money for house, marriage or education
-
March 30, 2016, Wednesday
All you need to know about the Employee Provident Fund
EPF has traditionally been the only tool for Indians, especially the salaried class, to save for their retirement corpus.
You are here » Home » PF » Features » Savings Schemes