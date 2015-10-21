-
January 18, 2017, Wednesday
Your Money: Get ready to pay more for your holiday
From January 22, service tax on tour operators has been doubled
-
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Focus on product quality, not on offers
Expect lucrative deals from a variety of companies this festival season, but read the fine print carefully before buying anything
-
September 14, 2016, Wednesday
5 Star wedding within your budget
If you book well in advance and opt for minimum decor, both wedding and reception can be held for Rs 10-15 lakh
-
August 21, 2016, Sunday
Don't wait, buy a house within your budget
It will bring down the cost of a second house because of tax benefits and price appreciation
-
August 17, 2016, Wednesday
Government services to become cheaper
Consumers can save up to 2.5% on credit cards and 0.75% on debit for using government services
-
August 16, 2016, Tuesday
Benefit from low expense ratios of ETFs
Expense ratios of ETFs have declined primarily due to fund houses' desire to attract institutional money, chiefly from the EPFO
-
August 14, 2016, Sunday
Independent living for senior citizens
Buy a retirement home for use, not for investment
-
August 08, 2016, Monday
Taxi apps Uber, Ola are useful for short distances
If you travel up to 25 km daily, it makes sense to use app-based taxi services. If over 75 km, owning a vehicle is cheaper
-
July 24, 2016, Sunday
Plan air travel intelligently
Travelling to your hometown during the festivals? Well, airlines have already started charging higher prices. In fact, if you are ...
-
June 19, 2016, Sunday
Deals rain during monsoon
Many travellers use the season to get great discounts from hotels and airlines
-
June 15, 2016, Wednesday
Relief for air travellers
Proposal to cap additional fees other than base fare and government taxes will bring respite
-
May 22, 2016, Sunday
Virtual planning for real events
Apart from up to 30% discounts, online event planning websites also help you understand current trends
-
March 03, 2016, Thursday
No additional charge on digital payments
Immediate benefit will be in petrol payments, booking rail tickets
-
February 14, 2016, Sunday
How to salvage your foreign holiday
Tweak your travel plans to save on costs in a weaker rupee scenario
-
January 04, 2016, Monday
Taxpayers need not worry about tighter PAN norms
Most of the changes rationalise earlier rules
-
December 26, 2015, Saturday
Planning to buy a car now?
If you plan to sell it in three to five years, go for a January-manufactured vehicle as it will fetch better resale value
-
December 06, 2015, Sunday
Planning a round-the-world trip?
Plan ahead, book early and travel over land as much as possible to save on costs
-
November 08, 2015, Sunday
How to understand Diwali offers
In most cards, you have to make a minimum expense. Seek cash discounts where you can
-
November 01, 2015, Sunday
How to choose a hotel
Aggregators provide standardised amenities and predictability of services, whereas online travel agents give wider choices and ...
-
October 21, 2015, Wednesday
Maker can't refuse service for goods bought online
If the product is genuine, denial is violation of consumer laws
