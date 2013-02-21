-
September 25, 2017, Monday
How cashback works: Smart ways to save when you are shopping online
Websites that compare product prices and offer cashback can help you get attractive deals and discounts
August 12, 2017, Saturday
Super-premium cards should add value to your lifestyle
Don't get swept off your feet by a card's aura or prestige
July 11, 2017, Tuesday
Everything you should know about credit card fraud and how to stay safe
Starting in the 1980s, there has been an increase in the use of credit, debit and pre-paid cards
April 23, 2017, Sunday
Super premium cards for the wealthy
These are the top five such cards from the major issuers
January 18, 2017, Wednesday
Harsh Roongta: Credit card default is costly
Borrowers with low credit scores should take secured loans and build up their credit scores faster
November 16, 2016, Wednesday
Mastercard rolls out interoperable QR code payment solution
This wallet once downloaded will host a virtual prepaid card that customers can use for cashless transactions
November 08, 2016, Tuesday
Beware! Cashback on cards for business expenses could be taxed
While there is no specific provision to exempt cashback from taxes, one can argue that for personal expenses it is only a
July 07, 2016, Thursday
SBI Cards to launch credit card facility through mobile
The technology, known as host card emulation, will use the near field communication to make payments
February 10, 2016, Wednesday
CIBIL to look at bringing in more data on credit behaviour
With its MFI credit information bureau getting ready for launch in the first quarter of 2016-17, the Credit Information Bureau ...
July 16, 2015, Thursday
RBI tightens norms for credit card billing
A credit card may be treated as non preforming asset if the 'minimum amount due' has not been paid within 90 days from the due ...
May 01, 2015, Friday
Your credit cards may make you depressed
The study says depression will be particularly strong among unmarried people, people reaching retirement age and those who are ...
March 25, 2015, Wednesday
American Express allows cardholders to pay with points
Cardholders can pay with points across 750 retail, dining outlets
January 08, 2015, Thursday
ICICI Bank launches contactless credit and debit cards
These cards are based on Near Field Communication technology, which provides customers the improved convenience of speed
November 12, 2014, Wednesday
American Express strengthens its mid-income credit card portfolio in India
American Express aims to target frequent travellers with annual income of Rs 6 lakh or more with its new card
June 29, 2014, Sunday
Credit card spending rises 30% a year even as loan growth slumps
Experts say the numbers at credit card base are not increasing at faster than expected rates but the spending per card has been ...
February 12, 2014, Wednesday
Debit cards: The dark horse?
Better security, greater awareness lead to higher usage
September 05, 2013, Thursday
Card rejection is deficiency of service
National level squash player, Dipika Pallikal, has filed a case against a private sector bank because her debit card, issued by ...
August 21, 2013, Wednesday
ATM cards to have more security features
RBI has made it mandatory for all banks to implement a second factor authentication, in which the banks need to provide another ...
June 19, 2013, Wednesday
Now, mid-income segment to be offered Amex cards
You can now afford the credit card that is preferred by uber rich families and celebrities across the globe
March 05, 2013, Tuesday
DCB Bank ties up with Credit Sudhaar to offer credit card
DCB Bank has tied up with Credit Sudhaar, a credit health improvement company to offer DCB Payless Card to customers. The DCB ...
August 15, 2017, Tuesday
Minimise card frauds abroad by disabling the option
If the transaction goes through, approach the bank immediately with details
August 05, 2017, Saturday
Go electronic to pay credit card bills
Banks have started charging customers for payment of credit card bills through cheque
April 26, 2017, Wednesday
SBI Card slashes fuel surcharge to 1%
SBI Card is a joint venture between State Bank of India and GE Capital
April 10, 2017, Monday
Turning credit card money into hard cash is possible
And it is free if done through e-wallets. But wallet companies can block repeat offenders
December 12, 2016, Monday
Save Rs 900 on petrol bill: After cash pain, some cashless gain
With the govt providing discounts in some areas to push digitisation, consumers should try and maximise benefits
November 10, 2016, Thursday
Transition from cash to cashless won't be easy
While the acceptance of cards, mobile wallets and banking apps is increasing, only 10% of transactions take place through them
October 20, 2016, Thursday
Security breach: Don't ignore banks' advice to change ATM PIN
Leakage of data from ATM due to compromise of systems could lead to fraudulent withdrawal from your account
March 03, 2016, Thursday
Soon, you won't have to pay surcharge on card payments for petrol, train tickets
Cabinet has approved a proposal to withdraw the surcharge/service charge or convenience fee on digital payments
October 06, 2015, Tuesday
Avoid falling prey to card frauds
Check the slot that accepts the card; if it's shaky or loose, look for another ATM
May 16, 2015, Saturday
All you need to know about contactless debit and credit cards
State Bank of India and ICICI Bank have launched contactless cards in the country, which will help make transactions faster
April 30, 2015, Thursday
Urban cooperative banks can't issue co-branded credit cards: RBI
Urban Cooperative Banks are permitted to issue general purpose cards to their customers
February 26, 2015, Thursday
Should you transfer your credit card balance?
Have you been receiving calls offering you a lower interest rate on your credit card balance if you transfer it to another bank? ...
December 13, 2014, Saturday
ICICI Bank launches new credit card with American Express
Grants extended credit period offer that allows customers to carry over retail purchase balances in first two billing statements ...
August 20, 2014, Wednesday
EMI option in ICICI Bank debit cards
To begin with the bank has only tied up with Samsung for phones and consumer durable products
May 17, 2014, Saturday
ICICI Bank to charge customers for redeeming points on cards
The lender would be charging Rs 99 plus service tax on any catalogue based redemptions
October 25, 2013, Friday
Plastic money grew 2.1% in September
RBI data shows credit cards outstanding grew 2.1% in September compared with 21.8% a year ago
August 29, 2013, Thursday
ATM, debit card-related complaints top Chandigarh banking ombudsman's list
The ombudsman received 800 complaints in FY12-13
July 01, 2013, Monday
Now, you can't use credit card to buy gold jewellery on EMIs
Banks asked not to convert purchases into instalments; Cards not to be accepted for sale of gold coins
June 12, 2013, Wednesday
Fewer customers revolving their credit card dues
Awareness about need to have good credit record prompts users to pay on time
February 21, 2013, Thursday
Banks step up efforts to prevent credit card frauds
Move follows rising instances of phishing and skimming attacks