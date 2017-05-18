-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Use FMPs to tide interest rate volatility if you're ok with lock-in
Longer duration FMPs can give up to annualised 7.7 per cent returns
March 12, 2018, Monday
Only 20% of 20-somethings manage to save 10% of monthly income: Study
Many are servicing education or personal loans. It would make more sense to repay debt before investing aggressively
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Do not let tax saving dictate the choice of financial instrument
Select an option because it is a good fit in your financial plan and will help you achieve your goals
March 09, 2018, Friday
NBFC ombudsman to help resolve blatant violations
For adequate compensation, breach of fair practices code, an individual may still need to approach consumer forum
March 05, 2018, Monday
Don't let numbers fool you: Learn ways to evaluate financial instruments
The sales pitch may showcase the best data, but there could be mis-selling involved. Learn the right ways to evaluate financial ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Financial security mantras and why women should consider planning for it
Since they may take breaks from their careers to raise children, and often, outlive spouses
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Finance Ministry proposes to allow premature closure of PPF account
Bill also proposes permitting depositor to close PPF account before five years in exigencies
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Financial planning
Kartik Jhaveri, director, Transcend Consulting, answers your questions
January 04, 2018, Thursday
SIPs over bitcoins: How to make most of your money in an uncertain 2018
Make a resolution to finish high-interest debt first and not take a loan for lifestyle products this year
December 10, 2017, Sunday
Feed the algo trading bug with small capital
Do not commit more than 15% of your equity portfolio as even a small glitch can prove costly
November 30, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Banking
If a new fee/charge is introduced on the card then the bank is required to communicate the same to cardholders with a 30 days ...
October 29, 2017, Sunday
Invest 5-10% in a banking sector fund
Ensure that mutual fund's portfolio includes all three players -private sector banks, public sector banks and NBFCs
October 22, 2017, Sunday
Moving money from fixed deposits to riskier plans will increase volatility
Most financial planners believe that destabilising your portfolio, just for the sake of a quick buck, will not bring excessive ...
October 15, 2017, Sunday
Don't rush to transfer assets into a trust
HNIs are scrambling to do so, as they fear government might introduce inheritance tax. This haste could cost them dear
August 26, 2017, Saturday
Financial Planning: Two strategies to fulfil any investment goal
Systematic investment and withdrawal plans can help build a corpus over the long-term
August 20, 2017, Sunday
The twin balance sheet problem
Power and telecom are two sectors which can hurt banks very badly
June 28, 2017, Wednesday
RBI move to double award may not reduce mis-selling
RBI has doubled the award that the banking ombudsman can give to Rs 20 lakh
June 26, 2017, Monday
EPFO to take over 500 small private PF trusts, each with Rs 1 crore funds
The Labour Ministry is in the process of amending Employees' Provident Fund Scheme 1952
June 01, 2017, Thursday
Tipping Point: What is MCLR?
If you took a home loan after April 2016, it would be linked to a benchmark called MCLR
May 18, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Taxation
Kuldip Kumar, partner and leader, Personal Tax, PwC India, answers your questions
