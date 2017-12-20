-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Govt's digital push, rise of investment platforms to diminish growth of RMs
The government-led digital push for banks has resulted in most lenders opening fewer and smaller sized branches which logically ...
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Tipping Point: What does a rating watch review mean?
Rating agencies like Moody's, Fitch, CRISIL and India Ratings have placed the scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) under rating ...
-
February 17, 2018, Saturday
EPFO data shoddily maintained; 30-40% is unclean: What researchers told PMO
The EPFO data analysed by the researchers also showed that in some cases, members have received contribution even before their ...
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Reader's Corner: After LTCG tax, will realty replace equity as asset class?
For long-term wealth creation, equity remains the best compared to all other asset classes
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Why has Citibank banned use of cards to purchase cryptocurrencies?
In December, the finance ministry had likened virtual currencies to Ponzi schemes. The Reserve Bank of India, too, has issued ...
-
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
PF body proposes decreasing administrative charges for employers
The EPFO has proposed to decrease the administrative charges to 0.50 per cent from 0.65 per cent of the worker's monthly income ...
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Linking base rate to MCLR may not be good enough
Customers should still consider shifting to the best MCLR-linked home loan rate available
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
By 2022, session-specific wearables to trump trackers by nearly 550%
The new research found that as growth in basic trackers has slowed, session specific wearables, for example those monitoring gym ...
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Tipping point: What are flash crashes and why do they occur?
Even in India, a flash crash has happened a few times
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Hotspot: Mira Road is an attractive budget housing destination in Mumbai
Mira Road is well connected to various developed areas around it
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Avoid stock-specific bets; forget expert opinion for a day
Forget expert opinion for a day. Wait for clarity to emerge on the impact of announcements
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Consumer Protection Act: Land owner, builder relation is complex
A landower entrusting his land to a builder is availing a service which is amenable under the Consumer Protection Act
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Readers' Corner: How are dividends of debt and equity mutual funds taxed?
When dividend is reinvested, it becomes eligible to be allowed as a deduction under Section 80C of the Act
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Tipping Point: What are advantages of laddering? All you need to know
Laddering is also useful for ensuring that you meet your investment objectives
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
Investing in bitcoins? Exercise caution until regulatory cloud blows over
Limit your investment in crypto currencies and make sure to have your current holdings in your own custody
-
January 28, 2018, Sunday
Lessons from 2017 market rally: Don't exit funds with sound track record
Many good schemes did not do well in 2017 because their fund managers were wary of investing in expensive stocks or those lacking ...
-
January 11, 2018, Thursday
Concerned about data security? Wait till March for linking Aadhaar
Virtual ID and limited KYC will address your concerns over data leakage
-
December 25, 2017, Monday
Upcoming areas offer higher rental yields
If an area has sound infrastructure, is well connected and is attracting high-profile tenants, you may invest in a commercial ...
-
December 21, 2017, Thursday
Chembur: Industrial centre to residential hub
Chembur scores well on connectivity, as it is generously networked through a grid of roads and an established rail network
-
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Tipping point: What is modified duration?
If the modified duration is low, the net asset value (NAV) of the debt fund responds less to a change in interest rates, and vice ...
