-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in Rs 10 mn - 15 mn price range
If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in Rs 5 mn-10 mn price range
If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Didn't sign an agreement for sale with builder? Not a buyer under RERA
Real estate regulators may not give relief to home buyers if the agreement is not executed
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in Rs 3 mn-5 mn price range
If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy
-
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Realty check: budget: Rs 20 million - Rs 25 million
If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy
-
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Proximity to IT hubs makes Bengaluru's Banaswadi a residential hotspot
Proximity to IT/ITes parks like Embassy Manyata IT Park has caused investors to look keenly at Banaswadi to cater to the housing ...
-
January 04, 2018, Thursday
Hotspot: Fastest growing micro market in Pune's Hinjewadi
Has well-developed physical infrastructure and excellent connectivity to other parts of the city as well as Mumbai
-
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
LAPs can be risky bets
Most borrowers of loans against property pin hopes on future cash flows from their business
-
December 07, 2017, Thursday
Sriperumbudur: Gain from investing in land parcels
It is a major hotspot for investment in industrial land plots
-
November 28, 2017, Tuesday
Bet on stocks of tier-1 real estate developers
They are expected to gain market share due to government's affordable housing push and RERA
-
November 14, 2017, Tuesday
Don't wait for real estate prices to fall further
An Ambit Capital report predicts prices may fall further due to RERA and NCLT. Realty experts say you should buy at current ...
-
November 01, 2017, Wednesday
Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in the Rs 2-2.5 cr price range
If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy
-
October 19, 2017, Thursday
Realty check within Rs 1.5 crore - Rs 2 crore
A snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes
-
October 05, 2017, Thursday
Realty check within budget of Rs 50 lakh - Rs 1 crore
A snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes
-
September 20, 2017, Wednesday
Realty check within budget of Rs 30 lakh-Rs 50 lakh
A snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes
-
September 06, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Taxation
As a seller, you should compute capital gain tax liability on this sale after claiming credit of TDS
-
August 30, 2017, Wednesday
Hard to get capital gains benefit for joint houses
A common entrance, common electricity meter and integrating the property can help
-
August 28, 2017, Monday
Time to buy? Realty prices are showing signs of revival in select pockets
Developers are likely to start announcing their festive season offers in a few weeks
-
August 20, 2017, Sunday
Options for buyers when builder goes bankrupt
Consult legal experts before changing status from title owner to creditor to the developer
-
August 09, 2017, Wednesday
Realty check within budget of Rs 25 Lakh-Rs 50 Lakh
A snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Fast-growing hotspots: Enter tier II cities while prices are attractive
Many of them could emerge as growth hubs in the near future offering sound price appreciation, but they also carry the risk of a ...
-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Why Thane's Vartak Nagar can be rising star of Mumbai Metropolitan Region
Vartak Nagar has witnessed a significant upgrade in both civic and social infrastructure
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Linking base rate to MCLR may not be good enough
Customers should still consider shifting to the best MCLR-linked home loan rate available
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: How Jaitley's circle rate move will impact real estate deals
If a property's sale value is up to 5 per cent below its circle rate, the buyer and seller won't need to pay additional tax
-
January 22, 2018, Monday
RERA and consumer forums can provide better relief to home buyers
RERA is still in the initial stage and is facing teething problems
-
January 09, 2018, Tuesday
Realty stocks' rally is riding on hope; brokerages to be bullish on sector
Look at sectors like housing finance, material suppliers that would benefit from recovery in housing
-
December 28, 2017, Thursday
Hotspot: Infra projects driving up prices at Wardha Road, Nagpur
Situated on NH-7, Wardha road is one of the fast-developing peripheral locations close to important hubs like MIHAN and Laxmi ...
-
December 14, 2017, Thursday
Realty check: budget: Rs 1 crore - Rs 1.5 crore
If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy
-
November 30, 2017, Thursday
Realty check: Budget: Rs 50 lakh - Rs 1 crore
Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property
-
November 23, 2017, Thursday
Housing finance market overcrowded: Arundhati Bhattacharya
According to data shared by her, major cities having got a record inventory - the highest being 65 months in Noida and the lowest ...
-
November 09, 2017, Thursday
Are branded apartments really worth it?
Opt for branded homes where the brand gets involved in the entire development process
-
November 01, 2017, Wednesday
Overseas property is more lucrative
Take help of an international consultant to navigate the complex rules, regulations and taxes in India and abroad
-
October 11, 2017, Wednesday
Hotspot: Navi Mumbai offers attractive rental yields
Airoli is one of the hottest destinations for information technology in Navi Mumbai
-
September 22, 2017, Friday
PM Awas Yojana: Until Mar 2019, you can save Rs 2.6 lakh on your home loan
This decision will provide more time for beneficiaries of the middle-income groups to avail interest subsidy under the PMAY ...
-
September 06, 2017, Wednesday
Realty check within budget of Rs 2-2.5 crore
A snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes
-
August 30, 2017, Wednesday
Upcoming and affordable properties in Mumbai's Shil-Thane
Property prices are very attractive to users on a budget, ranging between Rs 4,300-6,600 per sq ft
-
August 30, 2017, Wednesday
Home loans need a more stable benchmark
Household Finance Committee provides suggestions on how participation of households can be enhanced
-
August 24, 2017, Thursday
Realty check within budget of Rs 1.5-2 crore
A snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes
-
August 17, 2017, Thursday
Hotspot: Bhugaon in Pune is 30-45% cheaper than nearby areas
Cost of apartments here ranges between Rs 30-70 lakh, which is 30-45% lower than in Bavdhan, Kothrud
-
August 03, 2017, Thursday
Not rich enough to buy a shop? Co-own one for a song; but there are risks
Pune-based Startup RealX does country's first digital fractional ownership deal in real estate space