March 08, 2018, Thursday
Women's Day: Smart tips to handle finances from 3 female money managers
Ghosh says she gets her investment ideas from reading up the personal finance sections of newspapers and blogs on the subject
February 26, 2018, Monday
Retirement schemes from MFs can help to create a corpus for silver years
With multiple plans, investors across age groups and risk appetite can invest in these schemes
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Raise equity allocation if you have the risk appetite
PFRDA's proposal to raise equity exposure in the active-choice option of NPS will benefit young investors, provided they can ...
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
EPFO may pare investments in debt instruments as corporate bonds dry up
What's more EPFO must invest 35-45% of its yearly income in these bonds, which interest rate on par with, or at times lower than, ...
February 05, 2018, Monday
Budget 2018: Seniors in lower tax slabs should opt for fixed deposits
Debt funds still make sense for those in the highest tax bracket
January 19, 2018, Friday
Good news! Subscribers can withdraw up to 25 per cent after 3 years in NPS
Move is in right direction as its give subscriber liquidity and allows them to meet their goals, say analysts
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
Use advisor for comprehensive planning
Those who have a simple financial objective or only a small sum to invest may go with a mutual fund distributor
December 08, 2017, Friday
Opt for open-end ELSS with a track record
Fund houses have launched closed-end equity-linked savings schemes that offer nothing new
November 26, 2017, Sunday
Your PF account may soon attract lower interest rate for FY18
The finance ministry has been nudging the labour ministry to align the EPF rate with its small saving schemes
November 23, 2017, Thursday
Private sector employees can get a higher pension: What this means for you
If an employee has become an EPFO subscriber before Sept 2014, he can increase contribution to Employee Pension Scheme
November 07, 2017, Tuesday
Rise in NPS entry age gives seniors another retirement-saving option
They should invest at least Rs 50,000 to avail of the additional tax benefit scheme provides
October 27, 2017, Friday
Pension regulator PFRDA increases incentives for POPs to promote NPS
Also, a new incentive towards increasing persistency has been introduced
October 17, 2017, Tuesday
EPFO to take a call on EPF interest rate for FY18 next month
The Finance Ministry has been asking the Labour Ministry to rationalise the EPF interest rate
October 03, 2017, Tuesday
Now, you can get EPF transferred to new employer automatically
Ensure your Universal Account Number is activated and the employer had done KYC for it
September 08, 2017, Friday
Maximum return, minimum risk! Why voluntary PF is the best plan for salaried employees
The return you earn will be the same as in EPF
August 11, 2017, Friday
Moving between NPS and EPF isn't simple
EPF Act needs to be changed to allow movement between these two schemes
July 01, 2017, Saturday
Govt slashes interest rates on small savings schemes like PPF, KVP
Interest on savings deposits has been retained at 4% annually
May 27, 2017, Saturday
Govt wants to reduce PF contribution to increase take-home salary
The labour ministry has proposed to reduce the contribution of employer's contribution to Employee Provident Fund (EPFO) from 12 ...
May 21, 2017, Sunday
EPFO to take call on raising ETF investment limit to 15%, says Dattatreya
Now, the limit is up to 10%; as of April 21, 2017, investment of Rs 21,559 cr has been made
May 09, 2017, Tuesday
Submitting your EPF claim got easier. Here's how you can do it online
EPFO had introduced composite claim forms (Aadhaar and non-Aadhaar) by replacing erstwhile forms
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
EPFO makes online claims mandatory for PF withdrawals above Rs 1 mn
Under the pension scheme, there is a provision of part withdrawal of pension, commonly known as commutation of pension money
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Even after 10 bps cut, EPF is still the best small savings option
At 8.55 per cent interest rate, the EPFO will retain a surplus of Rs 8.5 billion
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Beat debt market volatility with tax-efficient, steady fixed maturity plans
The ability to lock in returns and offer indexation benefit makes FMPs attractive in the current scenario of hardening yields
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Stock market turmoil: Here are the worst possible mistakes you can commit
Stopping your SIPs or pulling out investments from equity markets are the worst possible mistakes you can commit
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Checklist: Don't just assume you are saving enough for retirement
Calculate methodically how much you will need, then save regularly for it using a diversified portfolio
January 07, 2018, Sunday
Self-employed should look at National Pension Scheme for retirement
With interest rates of Public Provident Fund and small savings schemes falling, other investment avenues should be explored
December 27, 2017, Wednesday
Perpetual SIPs best for investors in their 30s
Those close to retirement should limit their tenure to three-five years
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
Avail discounts on purchases at banks' portals
Customers can earn cashback as well as reward points on purchases through banks' platforms
November 25, 2017, Saturday
Separating equity, debt units will benefit EPFO subscribers
In case of early withdrawal, they will be able to choose the instrument from which they wish to redeem
November 12, 2017, Sunday
Saving for your child's future
Child-centric investment products suit those who cannot maintain financial discipline
November 06, 2017, Monday
Hiking of entry age into NPS creates one more retirement saving avenue for senior citizens
Senior citizens should invest at least Rs 50,000 to avail of the additional tax benefit that NPS provides
October 21, 2017, Saturday
Now, govt allows most banks to accept deposits under small savings schemes
Until now, most of the small savings schemes were sold through post offices
October 12, 2017, Thursday
Bet on a consistent performer as fund manager for NPS
With returns of funds diverging in the current active fund management regime of NPS, opt for a fund manager whose performance has ...
September 12, 2017, Tuesday
National Pension System joining age limit to be raised to 65 years
NPS is currently open for people between 18 and 60
August 11, 2017, Friday
Soon, your PF account will be transferred automatically when you shift jobs
Facing challenge from premature account closures, EPFO is moving to improve its services
July 04, 2017, Tuesday
Small savings schemes still attractive despite cut in rates. Here's why
The government has reduced interest rates on small savings schemes by 10 basis points across the board for the July to September ...
June 23, 2017, Friday
EPFO ties up with Hudco to enable Rs 2.67 lakh housing subsidy to members
Retirement fund body EPFO today joined hands with Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) to enable its members avail ...
May 23, 2017, Tuesday
Skip the avocado toast, save for retirement
Millennials can't count on being bailed out by stock and housing markets
May 14, 2017, Sunday
EPFO's investment limit in ETFs may be raised to 15% on May 27
The higher limit would help EPFO park around Rs 15,000 cr in stock markets in 2017-18
May 08, 2017, Monday
Now, EPFO to make all payments to members electronically
For this, govt has ammended social security schemes of EPFO