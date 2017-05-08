March 08, 2018, Thursday Women's Day: Smart tips to handle finances from 3 female money managers Ghosh says she gets her investment ideas from reading up the personal finance sections of newspapers and blogs on the subject

February 26, 2018, Monday Retirement schemes from MFs can help to create a corpus for silver years With multiple plans, investors across age groups and risk appetite can invest in these schemes

February 20, 2018, Tuesday Raise equity allocation if you have the risk appetite PFRDA's proposal to raise equity exposure in the active-choice option of NPS will benefit young investors, provided they can ...

February 14, 2018, Wednesday EPFO may pare investments in debt instruments as corporate bonds dry up What's more EPFO must invest 35-45% of its yearly income in these bonds, which interest rate on par with, or at times lower than, ...

February 05, 2018, Monday Budget 2018: Seniors in lower tax slabs should opt for fixed deposits Debt funds still make sense for those in the highest tax bracket

January 19, 2018, Friday Good news! Subscribers can withdraw up to 25 per cent after 3 years in NPS Move is in right direction as its give subscriber liquidity and allows them to meet their goals, say analysts

January 03, 2018, Wednesday Use advisor for comprehensive planning Those who have a simple financial objective or only a small sum to invest may go with a mutual fund distributor

December 08, 2017, Friday Opt for open-end ELSS with a track record Fund houses have launched closed-end equity-linked savings schemes that offer nothing new

November 26, 2017, Sunday Your PF account may soon attract lower interest rate for FY18 The finance ministry has been nudging the labour ministry to align the EPF rate with its small saving schemes

November 23, 2017, Thursday Private sector employees can get a higher pension: What this means for you If an employee has become an EPFO subscriber before Sept 2014, he can increase contribution to Employee Pension Scheme

November 07, 2017, Tuesday Rise in NPS entry age gives seniors another retirement-saving option They should invest at least Rs 50,000 to avail of the additional tax benefit scheme provides

October 27, 2017, Friday Pension regulator PFRDA increases incentives for POPs to promote NPS Also, a new incentive towards increasing persistency has been introduced

October 17, 2017, Tuesday EPFO to take a call on EPF interest rate for FY18 next month The Finance Ministry has been asking the Labour Ministry to rationalise the EPF interest rate

October 03, 2017, Tuesday Now, you can get EPF transferred to new employer automatically Ensure your Universal Account Number is activated and the employer had done KYC for it

August 11, 2017, Friday Moving between NPS and EPF isn't simple EPF Act needs to be changed to allow movement between these two schemes

May 27, 2017, Saturday Govt wants to reduce PF contribution to increase take-home salary The labour ministry has proposed to reduce the contribution of employer's contribution to Employee Provident Fund (EPFO) from 12 ...