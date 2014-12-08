-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Flight of risk capital: GVA growth likely to fall in second half of 2018-19
So far, domestic institutions have been net buyers. But if there are redemption pressures, this could change
-
October 19, 2017, Thursday
Be smart this festive season
Upfront cash discounts are always better than other freebies as they translate in real savings
-
October 01, 2017, Sunday
Digital transactions rise, then slip, now flat
Transactions through wallets and credit cards are rising but cash has made an aggressive comeback
-
October 01, 2017, Sunday
Maharashtra's first cashless village let down by govt, banks
Dhasai, Maharashtra's first and only cashless village, no longer lives up to its name. Residents of Dhasai don't pull out their ...
-
October 01, 2017, Sunday
Cash is king again
Even the well heeled in metros find it difficult to go completely digital. Cash withdrawals from ATMs are back at the same level ...
-
September 26, 2017, Tuesday
From Jio to Citibank, hordes of offers for Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
Online retailers, Citibank and Jio have lined up impressive exchange and buyback deals. Take your pick
-
September 18, 2017, Monday
What's on sale this festival season? Banks, builders offering good deals
Offers from banks: Waiver of up to 100% on loan processing fee, cash back on card usage
-
April 17, 2017, Monday
Booking a room last minute? Get hefty discounts with hotel booking apps
You can get a discount of 25% or more and stay in a hotel room
-
April 13, 2017, Thursday
Convert your idiot box into a smart TV with inexpensive streaming devices
You can use easy to set-up devices starting at Rs 2,399
-
April 02, 2017, Sunday
Buy currency now for foreign trips in near future
Carry dollars in cash if you are going to a country whose currency is not popular
-
February 13, 2017, Monday
Anytime, anywhere: Paying bills just got easier
Using BBPS, you will be able to make multiple payments on a single platform
-
January 13, 2017, Friday
Paytm bank: Enough with rumours, here's how your wallet balance will work
Inform the company if you wish to opt out or transfer balance
-
January 03, 2017, Tuesday
Unhappy with hospitality? Don't have to pay service charge while eating out
Full legal right not to do so, govt states; not really, says hotels body
-
January 02, 2017, Monday
Restaurants can't force you to pay service charge: Dept of Consumer Affairs
Eateries must inform customers that the charge will be waived if they aren't happy with the service
-
November 23, 2016, Wednesday
Use new payment modes to beat the cash crunch
Opt for mobile wallets, micro-ATMs, virtual and prepaid cards to deal with the ongoing cash crunch caused by demonetisation
-
May 13, 2016, Friday
Revised code for bank customers to include mobile payments
The Code of Bank's Commitment to Customers could also include some advice regarding capping of charges
-
July 06, 2015, Monday
Shopping through mobile phones may cross $638 bn by 2018
Global e-commerce sales made through mobile devices are expected to cross $638 billion by 2018, says a joint study by ASSOCHAM ...
-
December 22, 2014, Monday
Tap year-end offers if planning to buy a new car
It's a bumper time for potential car buyers. A number of auto companies are offering year-end discounts that include exchange ...
-
December 08, 2014, Monday
Kotak Mahindra launches savings account for 55 years and above
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched a savings bank account--Grand--specifically for customers above 55 years ...
-
December 08, 2014, Monday
ICICI Bank to hike ATM charges
After SBI, HDFC Bank & Axis Bank now ICICI Bank has also decided to charge its own customers for using their Automated Teller ...
