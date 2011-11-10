-
January 20, 2018, Saturday
Expecting a populist Budget 2018? FM's hands could be tied by fiscal constraints
The Finance Minister is in an unenviable position of having to meet multiple expectations ranging from that of corporates or ...
March 28, 2012, Wednesday
SBI hikes retail deposit rates 25-100 bps
(This article has been modified; please see the correction at the end.
March 23, 2012, Friday
Union Bank slashes home loan rates
Public sector Union Bank of India (UBI) on Thursday announced a decline in its interest rate on loans for home and small and ...
March 13, 2012, Tuesday
PF accounts to get lower returns this year
Around 61 million subscribers of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are likely to get lower returns on their ...
March 07, 2012, Wednesday
Federal Bank cuts base rate by 10 bps
Federal Bank has become the country’s first private sector lender to cut its base rate, or the minimum lending rate, after ...
March 01, 2012, Thursday
SBI raises short-term deposit rates
Amid tight liquidity conditions, the scramble to raise resources has made State Bank of India (SBI) raise short-term deposit ...
February 28, 2012, Tuesday
SBI cuts rates on study loans
India's largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday announced 25-100-basis point (bps) reduction in interest rates ...
February 22, 2012, Wednesday
Motor, health insurance may cost more
Motor and health insurance may become expensive with the government suggesting that insurers should raise premiums to cover their ...
February 02, 2012, Thursday
Delayed your phone bill payment? No bank loan for you
Ever wondered being denied a loan due to poor phone bill repayment history? This may soon be true for postpaid connection users. ...
January 28, 2012, Saturday
SMS alerts on comex transactions from May 1
The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has planned a slew of measures for smoother, more secure and transparent trading on ...
January 20, 2012, Friday
Banks: Widen TDS window
High-value term deposits in banks may not be subjected to tax deducted at source (TDS) if the finance ministry agrees to ...
January 10, 2012, Tuesday
Tax-saving bonds find little favour with investors
Tax-saving bonds seem to have become an opportunity wasted for the government, which is struggling to raise funds for its ...
January 04, 2012, Wednesday
AllBank hikes interest rates on NRE term deposits
Allahabad Bank has decided to increase interest rates on NRE (Ruppee)term deposits with effect from January 4 for the following ...
December 31, 2011, Saturday
Banks extend festive offers
The festive season may be over, but festive offers on loans are open for the next couple of months. Public sector banks offering ...
December 27, 2011, Tuesday
Co-op banks: Interest on savings a/c freed
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday deregulated interest rate on savings accounts in all state and central co-operative ...
December 24, 2011, Saturday
SBI, BoB set to raise NRE deposit rates
After private banks, it is now the turn of large public sector banks to raise interest rates on non-resident (external) rupee ...
December 23, 2011, Friday
YES Bank ups savings deposit interest, intensifies rate war
Bank saw 30 per cent rise in savings deposit balances in the last two months.
December 20, 2011, Tuesday
Mid-size private banks hike rates to increase NRI deposit base
Mid-sized private banks are looking to strengthen their non-resident deposit bases by offering higher rates. This follows the ...
November 10, 2011, Thursday
Pension products to come with assured benefits: Irda
New pension guidelines will be applicable to both linked and non-linked plans.
November 10, 2011, Thursday
Post office savings deposit interest to rise to 4%
In a development that will benefit millions of small savers and possibly help the government raise small funds, the Centre has ...