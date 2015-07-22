-
July 23, 2015, Thursday
Why invest in Fixed Deposits
Even if interest rates fall before the deposit matures, returns will not decrease
-
July 23, 2015, Thursday
Tax implications of fixed deposits
If you are in the higher tax bracket, that is 20% or 30%, make sure that you pay the additional interest before filing your tax ...
-
July 23, 2015, Thursday
Types of term deposits
Recurring deposits is a good option for salaried customers as it encourages systematical savings and helps build financial ...
-
July 22, 2015, Wednesday
How to claim unclaimed deposits
If you choose to redeem, provide the bank with a savings bank account number to which the money can be transferred at the time of ...
-
July 22, 2015, Wednesday
How to open an FD
If the FD is in a single name, it is advisable to be in the nominee's name
