JUST IN
You are here » Home » PF » Primers » Others
  • Image1

    July 24, 2015, Friday

    Nominee vs legal heir: who gets your money?

    If the nominee is unwilling to pass on the assets in good faith, the matter can be taken up in a court

  • April 16, 2014, Wednesday

    10 important things to analyse in an Annual Report

    You can get annual reports from company website under investor relation section, BSE/NSE website and will receive in post / email ...

  • March 26, 2014, Wednesday

    Primer: How to do stock research

    Do not rely on the so called brokerage reports as well. Just use them for information because these entities who write such ...

  • July 25, 2013, Thursday

    What is dematerialisation of shares

    India adopted the demat System successfully and there are plans to facilitate trading of almost all financial assets in demat ...

  • May 16, 2013, Thursday

    Till divorce do us part

    In a divorce, what was once called "ours" gets divided into "his" and "hers." While you can easily make up your mind not to live ...
  • Image1

    May 09, 2013, Thursday

    What is Gratuity?

    Gratuity is one of the least understood components of salary. InvestmentYogi explains everything about Gratuity and the tax ...