-
July 24, 2015, Friday
Nominee vs legal heir: who gets your money?
If the nominee is unwilling to pass on the assets in good faith, the matter can be taken up in a court
-
April 16, 2014, Wednesday
10 important things to analyse in an Annual Report
You can get annual reports from company website under investor relation section, BSE/NSE website and will receive in post / email ...
-
March 26, 2014, Wednesday
Primer: How to do stock research
Do not rely on the so called brokerage reports as well. Just use them for information because these entities who write such ...
-
July 25, 2013, Thursday
What is dematerialisation of shares
India adopted the demat System successfully and there are plans to facilitate trading of almost all financial assets in demat ...
-
May 16, 2013, Thursday
Till divorce do us part
In a divorce, what was once called "ours" gets divided into "his" and "hers." While you can easily make up your mind not to live ...
-
May 09, 2013, Thursday
What is Gratuity?
Gratuity is one of the least understood components of salary. InvestmentYogi explains everything about Gratuity and the tax ...
