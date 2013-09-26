-
August 01, 2015, Saturday
A two-minute guide to Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Bill
The Bill aims to catch those who channelise their black money into real estate illegitimately
-
July 24, 2015, Friday
What to do if your housing project is declared illegal?
Approach the court, use social media to bring your issue into limelight
-
July 23, 2015, Thursday
How to legally bind your property transaction
Agreement to sell prevents buyer and seller from going back on their word
-
July 23, 2015, Thursday
Tax-saving tips for buying and selling a property
A joint loan while buying is beneficial; make full use of deductions available while selling
-
July 23, 2015, Thursday
Guide to withholding tax while buying a property
Buyer needs to be cautious as seller has no responsibility
-
July 23, 2015, Thursday
Guide to construct your own house on a plot
It needs to be completed within a stipulated time and the loan-to-value ratio is lower than a home loan
-
April 09, 2014, Wednesday
5 ways to earn a good return on property investment
investment in property has helped people in making wealth in short as well as long term
-
September 26, 2013, Thursday
Primer: What is affordable housing?
Post 2008, economy reversed its direction and real estate prices declined, but scepticism about income sustainability also grew ...
