July 25, 2015, Saturday
How to make short term capital gains tax work for you
In case of debt funds, paying tax at the higher rate works out to be more beneficial
July 24, 2015, Friday
What happens if you delay filing tax returns?
Those who haven't filed returns for either assessment year 2014-15 or 2013-14 can't carry forward their capital losses to the ...
July 24, 2015, Friday
5 common mistakes to avoid while filing returns
Not accounting for savings' bank interest is a very important item, but ignored by many
July 24, 2015, Friday
Are you creating black money unwittingly?
If the interest income is not declared while filing income tax returns by you or your spouse, it is black money
April 11, 2014, Friday
10 taxes you should know about
Through this article, we will try to figure out different types of taxes levied in Indian financial system and their effects
March 12, 2014, Wednesday
How to calculate tax on house property income
If you own more than one property, then only one house of your choice will be considered as self-occupied and others will be ...
March 05, 2014, Wednesday
6 important aspects to help you during tax planning for FY14
A lot of you might have already made some tax saving investments. Some of you would be planning to do so now. If you have not yet ...
August 07, 2013, Wednesday
Income Tax: Penalty for late filing
There are various situations which impacts our tax filing status in case we file post due date
July 03, 2013, Wednesday
Primer: All you wanted to know about Tax Deducted at Source
Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) is a method of collection of taxes, in which a fixed percentage of amounts are deducted by a ...
June 25, 2013, Tuesday
Tax refunds are not a mystery any more
The evolution of technology and its adaption in government departments and the increase of skill set, has decreased the problem ...
June 18, 2013, Tuesday
7 important tax documents you should be aware of
A clear understanding helps you to file your returns correctly and accurately
May 29, 2013, Wednesday
Primer: How to view your tax credit - Form 26AS
The form helps you to verify if the tax payments made by you
May 29, 2013, Wednesday
Saving capital gain tax on sale of property
While selling the property, saving capital gain tax is is one of the important aspect for the seller of property.
May 09, 2013, Thursday
Check Your Income Tax Credit Status (Form 26AS) Online
Have you ever faced a situation when you have paid the income tax on time but still got the tax demand notice. It may happen at ...
January 26, 2012, Thursday
Use your LTA to save tax
Not claiming your leave travel allowance (LTA) can add to higher tax outgo at this time of the year. LTA is simply an allowance ...
