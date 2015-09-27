-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Reader's corner: Mutual Fund
How does the change in mutual fund benchmark to the total return index will impact investors?
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
GST: Is there any mechanism for amending the registration certificate?
A person is required to file an amendment application online on the GST portal within 15 days
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
GST: What are requirements for clearance of samples supplied free of cost?
The GST law specifically restricts input tax credit in respect of goods disposed of by way of free samples
-
January 10, 2018, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Planning to retire? Some options for regular pension
Life insurance policy: There are different types of annuities available in the market
-
December 28, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Financial Planning
A Q&A on financial planning
-
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Life Insurance
A policyholder has the right to nominate any individual as his or her nominee
-
November 19, 2017, Sunday
What is mechanism for amending registration certificate under GST law?
If there is change in any of the particulars furnished in the application for registration, a person is required to file an ...
-
November 05, 2017, Sunday
Can supplier adjust deposited CGST and SGST with IGST?
No requirement under GST law to pay interest at 18% per annum because of delay in filing of the returns
-
October 11, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Financial planning
A financial plan is all about putting in some financial discipline
-
September 13, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Banking
For students, many banks offer exclusive accounts with benefits like lower balance maintenance requirement
-
July 12, 2017, Wednesday
Financial planning: MFs seem to be a better option, says Kartik Jhaveri
Mutual funds is a better route to move forward with, asserts Jhaveri
-
May 31, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Taxation
There should not be any problem so long as as you are using the correct applicable form
-
April 26, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Taxation
Kuldip Kumar, partner and leader, Personal Tax, PwC India, answers your questions
-
April 13, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Taxation
Kuldip Kumar, partner and leader, Personal Tax, PwC India, answers your questions
-
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Banking
Rajiv Anand, executive director, Axis Bank, answers your questions
-
January 25, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' corner: Taxation
Kuldip Kumar, partner and leader (personal tax), PwC India, answers your questions
-
December 29, 2016, Thursday
Tipping Point
STCG is taxed at slab rates, while LTCG is taxed at 20% with indexation benefit
-
December 15, 2016, Thursday
Readers' Corner: General Insurance
K G Krishnamoorthy Rao, MD and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance, answers your questions
-
December 01, 2016, Thursday
Note ban to affect real estate sales only in the short term: Abhishek Lodha
Lodha says that their estimates are that if interest rates drop by 2%, EMIs will dip 15%
-
November 17, 2016, Thursday
Readers' Corner
Kuldip Kumar, partner and leader personal tax PwC India, answers your questions
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Reader's corner: Taxation
What can be the consequences of being irregular with filing?
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
GST: What is an e-way bill and why is it important? All you need to know
A trader opting to discharge GST liability under the composition scheme will not be eligible to claim input tax credit of GST ...
-
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Planning to buy an insurance? Here is some advice on pertinent issues
Answers to insurance-related questions sent to us by our readers
-
January 04, 2018, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Mutual funds
Mutual funds are an excellent way to participate in the growth of the country and reap benefits
-
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Taxation
If you are registered on the online portal of EPFO website, you can make the transfer claim application online
-
December 07, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: General Insurance
Cyber risk is relevant for e-commerce business as customers share their personal details with the website from where they buy ...
-
November 08, 2017, Wednesday
How to save the property market
The current environment has a heightened sense of risk perception on under-construction flats
-
October 29, 2017, Sunday
Is GST paid on vehicles for office purpose eligible for input tax credit?
If the motor vehicle is used by you for any of the aforesaid purposes, you should be eligible to claim the input tax credit, ...
-
September 20, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: General insurance
Extensions are offered by Insurers in travel policies
-
September 10, 2017, Sunday
GST: Who can opt for the composition scheme?
The refund is permissible only if the goods were sold prior to six months from July 1, 2017
-
July 02, 2017, Sunday
GST: How does the anti-profiteering law work under the new tax regime?
Govt is yet to release norms regarding various aspects relating to the anti-profiteering provisions
-
May 24, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Mutual Funds
SIP can be the best method to invest as it aids in rupee cost averaging
-
April 20, 2017, Thursday
How to earn inflation-adjusted income of Rs 3 lakh a month
Considering long-term inflation rate at 6% a year, you will need a corpus of Rs 4.45 crore
-
April 06, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: General Insurance
Is the jewellery in my bank locker covered by insurance?
-
February 23, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: General Insurance
Arijit Basu, managing director and chief executive officer, SBI Life
-
January 05, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Life Insurance
Arijit Basu, MD and CEO, SBI Life, answers your questions
-
December 19, 2016, Monday
Few cases of grievance till now: A P Hota
Interview with A P Hota, managing director and chief executive of NPCI
-
December 05, 2016, Monday
Will gold holdings be taxed? All your queries answered here
If you can satisfactorily explain the source of income, then you can hold any amount of gold without being taxed
-
December 01, 2016, Thursday
We have trained 153 financial planners in India: George Kinder
Every two years planners take stock of clients' goals and check for changes
-
September 27, 2015, Sunday
Returns will take longer: Ravi Venkatesan
Interview with Chairman of Social Venture Partners & partner at Unitus Seed Fund