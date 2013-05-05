-
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Planning to buy an insurance? Here is some advice on pertinent issues
Answers to insurance-related questions sent to us by our readers
-
January 10, 2018, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Planning to retire? Some options for regular pension
Life insurance policy: There are different types of annuities available in the market
-
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Life Insurance
A policyholder has the right to nominate any individual as his or her nominee
-
December 07, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: General Insurance
Cyber risk is relevant for e-commerce business as customers share their personal details with the website from where they buy ...
-
September 20, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: General insurance
Extensions are offered by Insurers in travel policies
-
February 23, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: General Insurance
Arijit Basu, managing director and chief executive officer, SBI Life
-
January 25, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' corner: Taxation
Kuldip Kumar, partner and leader (personal tax), PwC India, answers your questions
-
January 05, 2017, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Life Insurance
Arijit Basu, MD and CEO, SBI Life, answers your questions
-
December 15, 2016, Thursday
Readers' Corner: General Insurance
K G Krishnamoorthy Rao, MD and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance, answers your questions
-
July 09, 2014, Wednesday
We will offer 8% interest per annum, if claims are not settled within 8 days: Vighnesh Shahane
Interview with CEO and wholetime director, IDBI Federal Life Insurance
-
May 08, 2013, Wednesday
'Low distribution costs helped control losses'
Private sector general insurer SBI General Insurance was able to control losses in its third year of operations, and has 208% ...
-
May 05, 2013, Sunday
Readers' Corner
Bhargav Dasgupta answers your questions