February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Reader's corner: Taxation
What can be the consequences of being irregular with filing?
February 19, 2018, Monday
GST: Is there any mechanism for amending the registration certificate?
A person is required to file an amendment application online on the GST portal within 15 days
February 05, 2018, Monday
GST: What is an e-way bill and why is it important? All you need to know
A trader opting to discharge GST liability under the composition scheme will not be eligible to claim input tax credit of GST ...
January 29, 2018, Monday
GST: What are requirements for clearance of samples supplied free of cost?
The GST law specifically restricts input tax credit in respect of goods disposed of by way of free samples
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Taxation
If you are registered on the online portal of EPFO website, you can make the transfer claim application online
November 19, 2017, Sunday
What is mechanism for amending registration certificate under GST law?
If there is change in any of the particulars furnished in the application for registration, a person is required to file an ...
November 05, 2017, Sunday
Can supplier adjust deposited CGST and SGST with IGST?
No requirement under GST law to pay interest at 18% per annum because of delay in filing of the returns
October 29, 2017, Sunday
Is GST paid on vehicles for office purpose eligible for input tax credit?
If the motor vehicle is used by you for any of the aforesaid purposes, you should be eligible to claim the input tax credit, ...
September 10, 2017, Sunday
GST: Who can opt for the composition scheme?
The refund is permissible only if the goods were sold prior to six months from July 1, 2017
July 02, 2017, Sunday
GST: How does the anti-profiteering law work under the new tax regime?
Govt is yet to release norms regarding various aspects relating to the anti-profiteering provisions
May 31, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Taxation
There should not be any problem so long as as you are using the correct applicable form
April 26, 2017, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: Taxation
Kuldip Kumar, partner and leader, Personal Tax, PwC India, answers your questions
December 05, 2016, Monday
Will gold holdings be taxed? All your queries answered here
If you can satisfactorily explain the source of income, then you can hold any amount of gold without being taxed
March 03, 2013, Sunday
Taxation: Homi Mistry
I have incurred a capital loss of Rs 3 lakh on sale of shares. Am I allowed to set this off? If yes, how?If the loss is a ...
