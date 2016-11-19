-
December 04, 2017, Monday
Raman Singh's govt launches "green gold" offer for Chhattisgarh's red zone
Bonuses worth Rs 274 crore to be doled out tendu leave collectors in LWE-affected areas
November 03, 2017, Friday
Kamal Nath takes dig at MP CM Shivraj, says CBI has turned into RSS Shakha
Takes swipe at the CBI for its 'clean chit' to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Vyapam scam
October 31, 2017, Tuesday
Get down from chopper to know real condition of roads: Scindia to Shivraj
After MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan claims that the roads in the state were better than those in the US
September 27, 2017, Wednesday
Jyotiraditya Scindia should be Congress' CM candidate in MP: Kamal Nath
The Congress is out of power in the state since losing to the BJP in 2003
August 03, 2017, Thursday
11-day Chhattisgarh Assembly session ends in under 3 days; Oppn moves Guv
The Opposition wanted to corner the government over corruption issues
July 22, 2017, Saturday
We'll win third time in a row in 2018 Chhattisgarh polls, says Raman Singh
Says his govt is more concerned about the upliftment of the poor, the development of rural areas
June 21, 2017, Wednesday
Congress workers perform 'shavaasana' to protest Mandsaur farmer killings
Mandsaur has become the epicentre of farmers' agitation over a demand for loan waivers
June 09, 2017, Friday
Mandsaur farmer stir: Congress MLA incites mob to burn down police station
Shakuntala Khatik repeatedly incites party workers, farmers to burn down the police station
June 09, 2017, Friday
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to hold fast tomorrow in Bhopal; will hear out farmers
There are 25% farmers across MP who have failed repay their loans, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
June 07, 2017, Wednesday
Govt job, Rs 1 cr announced for kin of farmers killed in Mandsaur firing
Help of Rs 5 lakh each would be given to six persons who were injured in the violent protests
June 06, 2017, Tuesday
Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders probe into firing on farmers in Mandsaur
Security forces opened fire on farmers as intense agitation got out of hand
April 08, 2017, Saturday
No liquor shop in 94% of Chhattisgarh villages: Raman Singh
Raman Singh on April 6 and 7 visited six districts to review the progress of the Lok Swaraj Abhiyan
March 27, 2017, Monday
Vyapam scam: Remove Shivaraj Chouhan as CM, Congress writes to PM Modi
2,100 persons were arrested in connection of this admission and recruitment racket
March 02, 2017, Thursday
Censure motion on Amit Jogi in Chhattisgarh for unparliamentary conduct
He sprinkled 'Ganga Jal' inside the House as protest against ordinance to run liquor shops
February 20, 2017, Monday
AAP to protest against power tariff hike in Madhya Pradesh from March 1
Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai said Delhi doesn't produce electricity but its tariff is lesser
November 29, 2016, Tuesday
Shivraj Chouhan upbeat on overall growth, completes 11 years in office
He said one of the biggest achievements during the past 10 years was to augment irrigation potential substantially
November 28, 2016, Monday
Poor response to Bharat Bandh in Chhattisgarh
It was business as usual, commercial establishments were not impacted; train services were normal, vehicles ran smoothly
November 22, 2016, Tuesday
MP bypoll: BJP stands strong on Nepanagar assembly seat
The ruling party candidate Manju Dadu bagged 42,198 votes for the reserved seat that recorded 71% voting
November 21, 2016, Monday
MIM has taken contract from BJP for splitting Muslim votes, alleges Congress MLA
Congress MLA Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan alleged that Owaisi has neglected his own constituency of Old Hyderabad
November 19, 2016, Saturday
Live: Moderate voting registered in Madhya Pradesh bypolls
In Shahdol, total 16,00,787 voters, whereas in Nepanagar, 2,30,420 people can exercise their franchise