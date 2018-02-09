-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Congress' Northeast woes: Vote share down 13% since 2014; BJP's up 23%
From winning an average of 1.5 seats in the six states' elections between 2009 and 2014, the BJP has won an average of 23.5 seats ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Biplab Kumar Deb: Fit and proper pracharak
Tripura's first BJP chief minister-designate owes his climb to prominence to several mentors in the RSS, in which he has served ...
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Biplab Kumar Deb to be next Tripura CM, Jishnu Debbarma his deputy
Deb refused to disclose the size of the ministry and the IPFT's representation in it
-
March 05, 2018, Monday
Swearing-in of Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya govt at 10:30 am on Tuesday
Sangma met Ganga Prasad last evening and staked claim to form the government with the support of 34 MLAs in the 60-member
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
BJP snatches Tripura, may form govt in Nagaland; hung Assembly in Meghalaya
As the results trickled in on Saturday, the Tripura verdict brought much cheer to the BJP leadership
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Election results 2018: Ready to go with BJP for new govt, says Nagaland CM
However, Zeliang virtually ruled out any alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) that fought the state ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
'Chalo Paltai': How the two words coined by BJP changed Tripura's politics
Deb, a gym instructor-turned-politician, thanked the people of Tripura for their overwhelming support and credited Prime Minister ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Solid development agenda in Tripura took BJP from 'shunya' to 'shikhar': PM
Modi says party's victory in the state is a win for democracy over brute force; peace and non-violence have prevailed over fear
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
What Tripura win means for the BJP & its 'Congress-Mukt' Bharat mission
One reason why it hasn't is the failure of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) to perceptively boost Tripura's economy
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Tripura Assembly election results 2018: BJP to decide on CM today evening
The BJP and its ally People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) established a lead in 40 constituencies
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Northeast Assembly election results 2018: BJP read the tea leaves right
Its 'lucky' new office apart, the party's huge win is another feather in Amit Shah's cap, and a jolt to Prakash Karat
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Meghalaya Assembly election result 2018: PWD minister wins East Shillong
Congress candidate Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh defeats her nearest BJP rival Neil Antonio War by over 5,000 votes
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Tripura Assembly Election Results 2018: BJP will win 45 seats, says Himanta
Says merger of Trinamool's Tripura unit with BJP was key factor in the politics of the state as it consolidated opposition and ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Meghalaya poll result: Congress leading in 21 seats, way ahead of BJP's 6
Election in 59 seats for the 60-member Assembly was held on Feb 18. Polling countermanded in one seat due to CPI(M) candidate's ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Tripura assembly election result 2018: BJP may end Left's 25-year rule
Polling has been countermanded in one constituency of the 60-strong assembly following the death of a CPI-M candidate a week ...
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
BJP set to win Tripura, Nagaland; close finish in Meghalaya: Exit polls
According to the exit polls, the BJP will also consolidate its position in two other northeastern states of Meghalaya and
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
BJP confident of Tripura, Nagaland victory, hopeful in Meghalaya: Rijiju
The minister says these three elections is a defining election because we are going in a big way
-
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Our party shall not leave any stone unturned: Tripura CM on fighting BJP
The four-time Tripura chief minister discusses the Left Front's strategy to fight the BJP, the possible impact of anti-incumbency ...
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Nagaland polls: Cong backs secular candidates where it's not contesting
Congress is contesting in 19 seats in the February 27 election for the 60-member Nagaland Assembly
-
February 09, 2018, Friday
Remove Manik govt, choose 'Hira' for development: Modi to Tripura voters
'Hira' means, he said, "H for highway, I for Internet way, R for roadways and A for airways"
- Congress' Northeast woes: Vote share down 13% since 2014; BJP's up 23%
- Biplab Kumar Deb: Fit and proper pracharak
- Biplab Kumar Deb to be next Tripura CM, Jishnu Debbarma his deputy
- Swearing-in of Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya govt at 10:30 am on Tuesday
- BJP snatches Tripura, may form govt in Nagaland; hung Assembly in Meghalaya
- Election results 2018: Ready to go with BJP for new govt, says Nagaland CM
- 'Chalo Paltai': How the two words coined by BJP changed Tripura's politics
- Solid development agenda in Tripura took BJP from 'shunya' to 'shikhar': PM
- What Tripura win means for the BJP & its 'Congress-Mukt' Bharat mission
- Tripura Assembly election results 2018: BJP to decide on CM today evening
You are here » Home » Politics » News » North East