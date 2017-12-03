-
February 19, 2018, Monday
Gujarat: BJP retains edge, wins 47 municipalities but vote share comes down
This was only seven more than a simple majority of 92, while at least 15 of its legislators scraped through with margins of less ...
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
This is rejection of BJP by people of Rajasthan: Rahul after bypoll victory
Congress candidate Vivek Dhakad won the Mandalgarh Assembly seat defeating BJP's Shakti Singh Hada by 12,976 votes
-
January 27, 2018, Saturday
Don't allow parliamentary secretaries in Gujarat: Congress to governor
It is learnt that the BJP is going to appoint parliamentary secretaries to manage growing dissent in the party, Congress leader ...
-
January 23, 2018, Tuesday
Shiv Sena not to align with BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha, Maharashtra polls
The resolution was moved by Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who said the BJP had been demoralising the party for the last three years
-
January 12, 2018, Friday
Rajasthan bypolls: 55 candidates in fray for Alwar, Ajmer, Mandalgarh seats
However, the exact number of candidates can be ascertained on January 15, the last day for withdrawing nomination papers
-
January 01, 2018, Monday
Nitin Patel has his way, gets Gujarat finance ministry as Modi, Shah yield
PM Modi and Amit Shah were forced to give in Nitin Patel;s demand after 2 days of sulking by the latter for not being given ...
-
December 31, 2017, Sunday
After call with Amit Shah, Nitin Patel agrees to take charge of ministries
Nitin Patel didn't disclose whether he would be getting Finance or Urban Development departments which he held in previous govt
-
December 26, 2017, Tuesday
BJP leader slams own party, says anyone can join and a get post
BJP workers can only oppose murderers and mad people from getting inducted into the party
-
December 23, 2017, Saturday
Vijay Rupani to take charge as Gujarat chief minister for second time
Nitin Patel to continue as deputy CM
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
Gujarati cliffhanger: Photo-finish win with sub-200 votes
In tribal-dominated Dangs, Congress managed a slender margin of 768 over the nearest rival BJP while in Kaprada
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
A moral victory for us in Gujarat, says Congress
According to results and trends available on the Election Commission's website, the Congress was locked in a close contest with ...
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
Like ATMs, EVMs are hackable too; BJP won by tampering: Hardik
I accepts whatever mandate the people of the state have given to the BJP, says Hardik Patel
-
December 11, 2017, Monday
PM Modi says Pakistan meddling in Gujarat polls
Rahul says PM talks more about himself than development
-
December 10, 2017, Sunday
Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Congress tries hard to pick up the pieces
State party heads say they are working in tandem with the high command on basics but it remains to be seen if this is adequate
-
December 08, 2017, Friday
In Gujarat battle, Congress prepares for 2019 poll war
Party is quietly collecting data points to puncture Modi govt's claims on key issues
-
December 07, 2017, Thursday
Amit Shah lists expressions used by Congress leaders against Modi
Aiyar had called PM Modia Neech insaan
-
December 07, 2017, Thursday
Rahul Gandhi wants Aiyar to apologise for his 'neech' remark on Modi
Modi, who was in Surat, latched on to Aiyar's comments, saying it was an insult to Gujarat
-
December 04, 2017, Monday
Gujarat polls 2017: Decoding the challenges BJP faces in rural belt
Lakshman Dobariya of Jasdan in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat has seen his realisation drop from ~1,200 per 20 kg of groundnut ...
-
December 03, 2017, Sunday
Gujarat Assembly elections: Torn between change and continuity
Congress is banking on the unrest caused due to quota agitations and mobilisation of a non-parliamentary opposition to the BJP
-
December 03, 2017, Sunday
Those opposing bullet train should travel in bullock carts: PM Modi
PM Modi said the UPA government under Manmohan Singh also wanted the project but could not get it. "The NDA government got it at ...
- Gujarat: BJP retains edge, wins 47 municipalities but vote share comes down
- This is rejection of BJP by people of Rajasthan: Rahul after bypoll victory
- Don't allow parliamentary secretaries in Gujarat: Congress to governor
- Shiv Sena not to align with BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha, Maharashtra polls
- Rajasthan bypolls: 55 candidates in fray for Alwar, Ajmer, Mandalgarh seats
- Nitin Patel has his way, gets Gujarat finance ministry as Modi, Shah yield
- After call with Amit Shah, Nitin Patel agrees to take charge of ministries
- BJP leader slams own party, says anyone can join and a get post
- Vijay Rupani to take charge as Gujarat chief minister for second time
- Gujarati cliffhanger: Photo-finish win with sub-200 votes