March 09, 2018, Friday
TDP pulling out of Modi govt harks back to permafrost problem of coalitions
The core of coalitions, the single largest party, requires the shield that the smaller partners provide
March 05, 2018, Monday
Manjhi's HAM quits NDA: Does it affect Bihar's political, caste equations?
Manjhi has begun talking about contesting 50 seats in the assembly elections
October 07, 2017, Saturday
Modi's diaspora nationalism is not anti-globalisation: Aseema Sinha
Aseema Sinha speaks to Aditi Phadnis about changes in the global trade outlook and India's political stance in multilateral trade ...
April 22, 2017, Saturday
Naveen Patnaik faces his first big challenge in 17 years
BJP's road map for Odisha is ready: Galvanise party workers and draw in people from the BJD
March 10, 2017, Friday
Aditi Phadnis: More than just a leadership change
Now that Mulayam has been reduced to being SP's chief mentor, is the era of agile politics over?
February 19, 2017, Sunday
We'll get two-thirds majority in Gujarat: GPCC chief
The AAP is the B-Team of the BJP. It is not a political voting factor in Gujarat
January 06, 2017, Friday
South India to Trump's election: the happy marriage of stardom and politics
The phrase 'mediatisation of politics', describes the phenomenon of celebrities taking political office
December 16, 2016, Friday
Aditi Phadnis: Tamil Nadu after Jayalalithaa
Administrative systems in the state are institutionalised. So bureaucratic controls remain. But who will leverage these: ...
October 22, 2016, Saturday
Shine Jacob: Will Pinarayi Vijayan emerge unscathed this time?
The chief minister's trusted lieutenant and Industries Minister EP Jayarajan was forced to quit over allegations of nepotism. ...
October 14, 2016, Friday
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan: Garbage in, garbage out
Politicians are not the only ones who make unreasonable demands about proof. Social scientists, especially economists, also do ...
October 14, 2016, Friday
Sunanda K Datta-Ray: Monarch nonpareil
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej never visited India, but his ties with the country, though not always friendly, ran deep
October 14, 2016, Friday
Uniform Civil Code and its impact on UP elections
By tossing the fire-cracker of a common civil code in the air, the government has also thrown a challenge to the Congress
October 11, 2016, Tuesday
A K Bhattacharya: Shastri: India's forgotten reformer
Shastri took the first big step to transform India's agriculture, the benefits of which his successors reaped in plenty
October 01, 2016, Saturday
Ishita Ayan Dutt: The Hills of West Bengal are not 'smiling'
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's divide and rule policy has worked in North Bengal. How will it affect its future?
September 24, 2016, Saturday
Sanjay Jog: Alliance politics heats up in Goa ahead of polls next year
State RSS chief's sacking leads to rumble in BJP, with suspense over which party alliance partners MGP, Shiv Sena would align
September 23, 2016, Friday
Aditi Phadnis: How Amar Singh roiled the SP waters
Its internal dynamics, the ambition of its leaders and its factional politics will make it the most interesting party to watch
September 10, 2016, Saturday
Shishir Prashant: Court battles won, Rawat faces anti-incumbency woe
Reinstated as chief minister, he has to find a way to bring the Congress back to power in the Assembly elections in 2017
September 09, 2016, Friday
Aditi Phadnis: Correct historical wrongs or face the music
The Kopardi case grabbed headlines initially but the national media more or less forgot about it. Over time, it has become a ...
September 09, 2016, Friday
Sunil Sethi: The unbearable uncertainty of bed-hopping
In London, long-standing British Indian Labour MP Keith Vaz has been forced to quit as head of a key parliamentary committee for ...
August 26, 2016, Friday
Aditi Phadnis: Karnataka slipping away from Congress
CM Siddaramaiah seems overwhelmed by problems coming at him from every direction