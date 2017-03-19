-
January 05, 2018, Friday
Mani Shankar Aiyar: The veteran Congressman is down but not out
Over lamb, prawns and noodles, Anjali Puri finds the veteran Congressman uncharacteristically rattled but far from abject
December 03, 2017, Sunday
Anshu Prakash: Turfed into battlefield of rules and egos
A 1986-batch IAS officer, he has been appointed as the chief secretary in the Delhi government
November 12, 2017, Sunday
T T V Dinakaran: Tamil Nadu's palace politics
Dinakaran put up a brave front when income tax (I-T) authorities searched Jaya TV offices and 21 other locations in Tamil Nadu
November 12, 2017, Sunday
A long road ahead for Jagan Mohan in Andhra Pradesh
Jagan Mohan considers his padayatra an antidote to the political setbacks that he has suffered
October 01, 2017, Sunday
Maryam Nawaz: Another daughter of the east
Pakistan's chatterati is clear: Maryam is political heir to Nawaz Sharif
September 26, 2017, Tuesday
Manmohan Singh turns 85: On his birthday, here's a look at his politics
With economy doing poorly and Singh's assessment of the impact of demonetisation turning out to be prophetic, his detractors have ...
September 18, 2017, Monday
Newsmaker: Ritabrata Banerjee, breaking red ranks from within
Ritabrata Banerjee was expelled from CPI(M) for 'anti-party activities'
August 18, 2017, Friday
Meet Kamal Haasan, the man who is taking on AIADMK on its home turf
Haasan, 62, is known for his crisp, punchy political statements and social messages
August 11, 2017, Friday
Rajpal Yadav, the actor with a political purpose
He tells what prompted him to launch a political party and how he intends to juggle acting, politics
July 03, 2017, Monday
Vishwesha Teertha: Principle above pragmatism, then and now, too
Swami Vishwesha Teertha is head of the Pejawar Math in Udupi
June 12, 2017, Monday
Meet Bimal Gurung, Hitler of the Hills
Bimal Gurung is the leader of the Morcha and chief executive of the (GTA)
May 15, 2017, Monday
Golf enthusiast Sohail Mahmood faces first big diplomatic test
Mahmood joined the Pakistan Foreign Service in 1985 as a career diplomat
May 07, 2017, Sunday
Newsmaker: K C Venugopal gets a chance to stand out and rise, or stumble
Venugopal's background as state head of the National Students Union of India
April 22, 2017, Saturday
Naveen Patnaik faces his first big challenge in 17 years
BJP's road map for Odisha is ready: Galvanise party workers and draw in people from the BJD
April 20, 2017, Thursday
T T V Dhinakaran: Dwindling clout of a political heavyweight
Palaniswami and Paneerselvam joined to oust Dhinakaran and EC cancelled R K Nagar by-election
April 10, 2017, Monday
Newsmaker: Nara Lokesh, another son rises higher
Nara Lokesh was sworn in as a minister in his father's Cabinet
March 26, 2017, Sunday
I was born in Karachi but was disciplined, educated by RSS: L K Advani
Senior BJP leader says he got to learn about devotion and dedication towards country through RSS
March 24, 2017, Friday
In his 8 years as MP, Adityanath spoke most on Hindu affairs, cow slaughter
Since 2009, Adityanath has also had 5 private member's bills pending in the Lok Sabha
March 19, 2017, Sunday
Celebrations in Yogi's Uttarakhand village Panchur
Adityanath left home around 1990 and joined the Gorakhnath Mutt in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh
March 19, 2017, Sunday
In Yogi Adityanath, a brazen face of aggressive Hindutva
The head priest of Gorakhnath temple is never defensive about his brand of Hindutva
