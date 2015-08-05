-
August 14, 2015, Friday
GST Bill will 'definitely' be passed: Javadekar
A day after Parliament was adjourned sine die, the government today came down heavily on the Congress, blaming it for the near ...
-
August 13, 2015, Thursday
Had Congress 'cornered' on penultimate day of Monsoon session: NDA
Government today claimed that it had Congress "cornered" on the penultimate day of the Monsoon session while slamming the ...
-
August 13, 2015, Thursday
Opposition MPs walkout of Lok Sabha raising variety of issues
Members of several Opposition parties today staged a walk out of Lok Sabha raising a variety of issues, including seeking the ...
-
August 12, 2015, Wednesday
Everyone has a right to express views: Jaitley
Debunking criticism of India Inc of launching an online signature campaign for proper functioning of Parliament, Finance Minister ...
-
August 12, 2015, Wednesday
Lok Sabha debates Lalit Modi; Congress wants PM to reply
The Congress on Wednesday demanded a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Lalit Modi row, saying it was not ready to ...
-
August 12, 2015, Wednesday
Jaitley warns of adverse impact on growth if Parliament stalemate continues
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday warned of an adverse impact on the nation's economic growth if the stalemate in ...
-
August 11, 2015, Tuesday
Opposition protests in Parliament 'murder of democracy': Sumitra Mahajan
Unabated uproar by Congress members in the Lok Sabha today invited the wrath of Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who called their protests ...
-
August 11, 2015, Tuesday
BJP issues whip, asks members to be present in Parliament
With the government pushing for passage of the GST bill in Parliament, BJP today issued a whip to its members, asking them to be ...
-
August 11, 2015, Tuesday
Lok Sabha to witness uproar as Congress to press for adjournment motion
Lok Sabha will again witness uproar with Congress today asserting that it would press for an adjournment motion against Union ...
-
August 10, 2015, Monday
Govt believes to have 'shaken' Oppn faith in 2013 land Act
New Delhi, 10 August With barely three days to go before the end of the ongoing Monsoon session, the Narendra Modi government on ...
-
August 10, 2015, Monday
Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after heated arguments between opposition parties and treasury benches over ...
-
August 07, 2015, Friday
Rajya Sabha adjourns till noon following noisy Congress protest
Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted again today as protesting Congress members trooped into the Well raising slogans against ...
-
August 06, 2015, Thursday
Congress protests force Rajya Sabha to adjourn twice
Congress today continued its protest for the third day in Rajya Sabha against the government's "dictatorial" attitude in ...
-
August 06, 2015, Thursday
Opposition boycott of Lok Sabha continues for third day in a row
Opposition parties including SP, RJD, NCP and the Left, today walked out of Lok Sabha as members of the Congress, TMC and other ...
-
August 06, 2015, Thursday
Two terrorists who attacked BSF convoy are Pakistanis: Rajnath Singh
The two terrorists who attacked a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, killing two BSF personnel, belong to Pakistan, ...
-
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
Central govt welcomes Telangana's offer of providing land for Andhra HC
Amid a war of words between the treasury benches, TRS and TDP members in Lok Sabha, government today welcomed the Telangana ...
-
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
Swaraj an 'asset', no question of her resignation: Naidu
Calling External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj an "asset", Parliamentary Affairs Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said the ...
-
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
Opposition parties continue Lok Sabha boycott; NCP, SP stage walkout
Opposition parties like SP, RJD and NCP walked out of the Lok Sabha today as members of the Congress, TMC and other parties ...
-
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
Congress protests for second day against suspension of MPs
Congress top brass Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh and leaders of six other opposition parties today staged a ...
-
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
Protesting Congress members force Rajya Sabha adjournment till noon
Slogan shouting Congress members, protesting the government's "autocratic" rule in suspending 25 of their colleagues of Lok ...
