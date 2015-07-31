August 14, 2015, Friday GST Bill will 'definitely' be passed: Javadekar A day after Parliament was adjourned sine die, the government today came down heavily on the Congress, blaming it for the near ...

August 13, 2015, Thursday Opposition MPs walkout of Lok Sabha raising variety of issues Members of several Opposition parties today staged a walk out of Lok Sabha raising a variety of issues, including seeking the ...

August 12, 2015, Wednesday Lok Sabha debates Lalit Modi; Congress wants PM to reply The Congress on Wednesday demanded a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Lalit Modi row, saying it was not ready to ...

August 11, 2015, Tuesday Opposition protests in Parliament 'murder of democracy': Sumitra Mahajan Unabated uproar by Congress members in the Lok Sabha today invited the wrath of Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who called their protests ...

August 11, 2015, Tuesday Lok Sabha to witness uproar as Congress to press for adjournment motion Lok Sabha will again witness uproar with Congress today asserting that it would press for an adjournment motion against Union ...

August 10, 2015, Monday Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after heated arguments between opposition parties and treasury benches over ...

August 06, 2015, Thursday Congress protests force Rajya Sabha to adjourn twice Congress today continued its protest for the third day in Rajya Sabha against the government's "dictatorial" attitude in ...

August 06, 2015, Thursday Two terrorists who attacked BSF convoy are Pakistanis: Rajnath Singh The two terrorists who attacked a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, killing two BSF personnel, belong to Pakistan, ...

August 05, 2015, Wednesday Swaraj an 'asset', no question of her resignation: Naidu Calling External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj an "asset", Parliamentary Affairs Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said the ...

August 05, 2015, Wednesday Congress protests for second day against suspension of MPs Congress top brass Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh and leaders of six other opposition parties today staged a ...

August 04, 2015, Tuesday Congress, NCP, TMC boycott Lok Sabha; SP, Left, RJD walkout A combative opposition today launched a united protest in Lok Sabha against the suspension of 25 Congress MPs, as members of the ...

August 04, 2015, Tuesday Congress protests suspension of MPs in Rajya Sabha, adjourns House Agitated over the suspension of 25 of its members in Lok Sabha, an aggressive Congress today launched a vociferous protest in ...

August 04, 2015, Tuesday Rajya Sabha disrupted again; adjourned till noon Rajya Sabha witnessed disruption again on Tuesday. It was adjourned within minutes of meeting for the day.

August 03, 2015, Monday Congress seems to have lost faith in democracy: Nitin Gadkari Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday accused the Congress of stalling parliamentary proceedings as the party ...

August 03, 2015, Monday Did not urge UK to give Lalit Modi travel documents: Sushma Swaraj Breaking her silence, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said she had not made any request to the British government ...

August 02, 2015, Sunday Blame Sonia if monsoon session is washed out: BJP Nirmala Sitharaman says Congress, which 'does not even have the stature of the principal opposition party', was failing the ...

August 02, 2015, Sunday Congress hits back at Sharma over his 'no work, no pay' remark Congress today hit back at Union Minister Mahesh Sharma for his suggestion of 'no work, no pay' policy over logjam in Parliament, ...

August 02, 2015, Sunday Venkaiah slams opposition on Parliament deadlock, calls for healthy debate Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today slammed Congress and other rival parties over repeated disruptions in Parliament and said ...

August 02, 2015, Sunday Parliament logjam to stay till corruption issues resolved: Scindia logjam in Parliament will continue unless "corruption issues" involving BJP ministers are resolved