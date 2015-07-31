Monsoon Session in Parliament
August 14, 2015, Friday
GST Bill will 'definitely' be passed: Javadekar
A day after Parliament was adjourned sine die, the government today came down heavily on the Congress, blaming it for the near ...
August 13, 2015, Thursday
Opposition MPs walkout of Lok Sabha raising variety of issues
Members of several Opposition parties today staged a walk out of Lok Sabha raising a variety of issues, including seeking the ...
August 12, 2015, Wednesday
Lok Sabha debates Lalit Modi; Congress wants PM to reply
The Congress on Wednesday demanded a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Lalit Modi row, saying it was not ready to ...
August 11, 2015, Tuesday
Opposition protests in Parliament 'murder of democracy': Sumitra Mahajan
Unabated uproar by Congress members in the Lok Sabha today invited the wrath of Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who called their protests ...
August 11, 2015, Tuesday
Lok Sabha to witness uproar as Congress to press for adjournment motion
Lok Sabha will again witness uproar with Congress today asserting that it would press for an adjournment motion against Union ...
August 10, 2015, Monday
Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after heated arguments between opposition parties and treasury benches over ...
August 06, 2015, Thursday
Congress protests force Rajya Sabha to adjourn twice
Congress today continued its protest for the third day in Rajya Sabha against the government's "dictatorial" attitude in ...
August 06, 2015, Thursday
Two terrorists who attacked BSF convoy are Pakistanis: Rajnath Singh
The two terrorists who attacked a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, killing two BSF personnel, belong to Pakistan, ...
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
Swaraj an 'asset', no question of her resignation: Naidu
Calling External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj an "asset", Parliamentary Affairs Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said the ...
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
Congress protests for second day against suspension of MPs
Congress top brass Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh and leaders of six other opposition parties today staged a ...
August 04, 2015, Tuesday
Congress, NCP, TMC boycott Lok Sabha; SP, Left, RJD walkout
A combative opposition today launched a united protest in Lok Sabha against the suspension of 25 Congress MPs, as members of the ...
August 04, 2015, Tuesday
Congress protests suspension of MPs in Rajya Sabha, adjourns House
Agitated over the suspension of 25 of its members in Lok Sabha, an aggressive Congress today launched a vociferous protest in ...
August 04, 2015, Tuesday
Rajya Sabha disrupted again; adjourned till noon
Rajya Sabha witnessed disruption again on Tuesday. It was adjourned within minutes of meeting for the day.
August 03, 2015, Monday
Congress seems to have lost faith in democracy: Nitin Gadkari
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday accused the Congress of stalling parliamentary proceedings as the party ...
August 03, 2015, Monday
Did not urge UK to give Lalit Modi travel documents: Sushma Swaraj
Breaking her silence, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said she had not made any request to the British government ...
August 02, 2015, Sunday
Blame Sonia if monsoon session is washed out: BJP
Nirmala Sitharaman says Congress, which 'does not even have the stature of the principal opposition party', was failing the ...
August 02, 2015, Sunday
Congress hits back at Sharma over his 'no work, no pay' remark
Congress today hit back at Union Minister Mahesh Sharma for his suggestion of 'no work, no pay' policy over logjam in Parliament, ...
August 02, 2015, Sunday
Venkaiah slams opposition on Parliament deadlock, calls for healthy debate
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today slammed Congress and other rival parties over repeated disruptions in Parliament and said ...
August 02, 2015, Sunday
Parliament logjam to stay till corruption issues resolved: Scindia
logjam in Parliament will continue unless "corruption issues" involving BJP ministers are resolved
August 01, 2015, Saturday
Sonia Gandhi to talk Parliament strategy with MPs ahead of all-party meet
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is expected to lay out the party's strategy in Parliament on Monday, ahead of an all-party meet ...
August 13, 2015, Thursday
Had Congress 'cornered' on penultimate day of Monsoon session: NDA
Government today claimed that it had Congress "cornered" on the penultimate day of the Monsoon session while slamming the ...
August 12, 2015, Wednesday
Everyone has a right to express views: Jaitley
Debunking criticism of India Inc of launching an online signature campaign for proper functioning of Parliament, Finance Minister ...
August 12, 2015, Wednesday
Jaitley warns of adverse impact on growth if Parliament stalemate continues
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday warned of an adverse impact on the nation's economic growth if the stalemate in ...
August 11, 2015, Tuesday
BJP issues whip, asks members to be present in Parliament
With the government pushing for passage of the GST bill in Parliament, BJP today issued a whip to its members, asking them to be ...
August 10, 2015, Monday
Govt believes to have 'shaken' Oppn faith in 2013 land Act
New Delhi, 10 August With barely three days to go before the end of the ongoing Monsoon session, the Narendra Modi government on ...
August 07, 2015, Friday
Rajya Sabha adjourns till noon following noisy Congress protest
Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted again today as protesting Congress members trooped into the Well raising slogans against ...
August 06, 2015, Thursday
Opposition boycott of Lok Sabha continues for third day in a row
Opposition parties including SP, RJD, NCP and the Left, today walked out of Lok Sabha as members of the Congress, TMC and other ...
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
Central govt welcomes Telangana's offer of providing land for Andhra HC
Amid a war of words between the treasury benches, TRS and TDP members in Lok Sabha, government today welcomed the Telangana ...
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
Opposition parties continue Lok Sabha boycott; NCP, SP stage walkout
Opposition parties like SP, RJD and NCP walked out of the Lok Sabha today as members of the Congress, TMC and other parties ...
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
Protesting Congress members force Rajya Sabha adjournment till noon
Slogan shouting Congress members, protesting the government's "autocratic" rule in suspending 25 of their colleagues of Lok ...
August 04, 2015, Tuesday
Congress a destructive opposition: BJP
As Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders protested against suspension of their MPs, BJP Parliamentary Party ...
August 04, 2015, Tuesday
Democracy is being murdered: Sonia Gandhi on suspension of MPs
Congress leaders, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi, assembled at the Gandhi statue inside the ...
August 03, 2015, Monday
Sushma Swaraj's statement in Rajya Sabha without notice: Congress to Ansari
Congress today objected to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's statement in the Rajya Sabha saying it was made without ...
August 03, 2015, Monday
Opposition protests continue in Lok Sabha; House adjourns for 2 hours
Vociferous protests by Opposition members led by the Congress continued in the Lok Sabha today as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan warned ...
August 03, 2015, Monday
Parliament logjam: PM Modi will intervene 'as and when required', says Naidu
Calling for ending the ongoing Parliament logjam, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that Prime ...
August 02, 2015, Sunday
Congress hits back at Jaitley's 'unwarranted, uncharitable' remarks
Party says blame of Parliament's not functioning lies squarely with the Prime Minister for his 'arrogance'
August 02, 2015, Sunday
'Honourable exit' for Cong is to have a debate in House: BJP
'Congress is disrupting Parliamentary proceedings, other opposition parties want a debate on important issues'
August 02, 2015, Sunday
Frequent Parliament disruptions 'agonising' : Somnath Chatterjee
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee today described as "very agonising" the frequent disruptions of Parliament and ...
August 01, 2015, Saturday
Cong, govt stick to their stands, no sign of normalcy in Parliament
Prospect of an immediate end to the parliamentary logjam appeared bleak today with both government and Congress sticking to their ...
July 31, 2015, Friday
Coining of 'Hindu terror' by Congress weakened anti-terror fight: Rajnath Singh
Government today hit out at Congress, saying the term "Hindu terrorism" coined by its previous government had "weakened" the ...