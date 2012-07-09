-
January 31, 2013, Thursday
We are not against formation of Telangana: Congress
The Congress today chose to dispel the notion that it is against the formation of Telangana with party spokesperson P C Chacko ...
-
October 06, 2012, Saturday
NDA to meet over decisions on FDI in insurance, pension
A day after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government allowed up to 49 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the ...
-
October 06, 2012, Saturday
NDA to meet over decisions on FDI in insurance, pension
A day after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government allowed up to 49 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the ...
-
September 28, 2012, Friday
Tata Vista nominated for European Car of the Year award
Year 2012 seems to be the year of the Sedan Class. After outshining its competition in India, the Tata Vista is now all set to ...
-
July 13, 2012, Friday
Yahoo hacked! Stay safe with tips from McAfee
“In the end, it's the responsibility to the public to protect themselves," says Robert Siciliano, an Online Security ...
-
July 13, 2012, Friday
ZyXEL launches Smart Managed Switches
ZyXEL Communications, a world-class broadband networking company that provides leading Internet products and solutions for ...
-
July 12, 2012, Thursday
RMS' Singapore arm buys 90% stake in KH Foges Pte. Ltd
Readymade Steel India Ltd. (RMS), a market leader in offering product and service solutions to the Building & Construction ...
-
July 12, 2012, Thursday
Ricoh India plans to grow 300% in next 3 years
Ricoh India Limited, a subsidiary of Ricoh Company Limited, Japan, one of India’s fastest growing IT system integration ...
-
July 12, 2012, Thursday
KPMG Int'l tops World's Best Outsourcing Advisors
KPMG International has moved up to the top spot, leading this year's rankings of The World's Best Outsourcing Advisors by the ...
-
July 12, 2012, Thursday
Moelis & Company appoints Manisha Girotra as CEO of Moelis India
Moelis & Company, the global independent investment bank, today announced its expansion into India with the appointment of ...
-
July 12, 2012, Thursday
DHL Express launches $175 million North Asia Hub
DHL, the world’s leading logistics company, today opened its biggest express hub in Asia – the US$175 million DHL ...
-
July 12, 2012, Thursday
Idea launches exclusive Prepaid STD & Local Offers in N East
· With the recharge of just Rs.
-
July 11, 2012, Wednesday
Carl Zeiss India inaugurates its new campus and production facility
Carl Zeiss India inaugurates its new campus & production facility in Electronic City, Bengaluru, on 11th July’12. ...
-
July 11, 2012, Wednesday
Essar’s Paradip Coal Berth receives final MoEF approval
Paradip Port Trust has received Ministry of Environment & Forests (MoEF) approval for the All Weather Deep Draft Coal Berth ...
-
July 11, 2012, Wednesday
Capture distant view prominently, with 30x optical zoom "FinePix SL300"
Eyes never miss a chance to seep in the beauty, though your camera does at times. You might relate to a situation when you wanted ...
-
July 10, 2012, Tuesday
Sukho Thai offers monsoon-special therapies
So the rain gods smile upon Mumbai and bring with them the season of fresh winds and lots of water, hot chai and ...
-
July 10, 2012, Tuesday
Strontium launches AUTO USB drives
Strontium is pleased to announce the launch of AUTO USB drives designed especially for car audio-video systems. Auto USB ...
-
July 09, 2012, Monday
Portronics introduces portable power device
There are few things more frustrating than getting the mobile phone switching-off in the afternoon; inspite of having charged it ...
-
July 09, 2012, Monday
Lupin CEO bags Entrepreneur Of The Year Award: Ernst & Young
Ernst & Young LLP today announced that Ms. Vinita Gupta, CEO of Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., received the Ernst & Young ...
-
July 09, 2012, Monday
Vserv.mobi AppWrapper extends One Click App Monetization capabilities
Vserv.mobi, a leading Global Mobile Ad network for app developers, publishers and advertisers today announced introduction of ...
You are here » Home » Press Releases » Economy