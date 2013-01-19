-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Union Budget 2016 Highlights and Takeaways from FM Arun Jaitley's Speech
Key Highlights of Union Budget 2016
February 04, 2013, Monday
What you should know about cyber assaults
Ultimately, the cyber-world is ungovernable. Cyber terrorism is a growing threat, and of increasing concern to governments around ...
February 03, 2013, Sunday
Vishwaroopam row comes to an end
Actor-cum-producer Kamal Haasan's new movie Viswaroopam is at last expected to hit the silverscreens in Tamil Nadu, after the ...
February 01, 2013, Friday
Vishwaroopam released in Gujarat
Amid controversy, actor-cum-producer Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam was released in multiplexes across Gujarat. Multiplex owners' ...
February 01, 2013, Friday
Mobile phone operators cash in on Maha Kumbh Mela
With the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Allahabad attracting millions of pilgrims and tourists, the mobile phone companies have also ...
January 31, 2013, Thursday
Delay in Viswaroopam release causes Rs 30-60 cr loss: Kamal
Kamal Haasan today said that the loss incurred due to delay in releasing his movie 'Viswaroopam' would be around Rs 30-60 crore. ...
January 31, 2013, Thursday
Brazilian students graduate from Infy's Mysore training centre
Infosys, India’s second largest IT services company on Thursday said that 39 Brazilian students who studied at the ...
January 31, 2013, Thursday
TN govt ready to facilitate amicable solution on Vishwaroopam: CM
Tamil Nadu government today said that it can be a facilitator to find an amicable solution for the ongoing issue related to the ...
January 31, 2013, Thursday
Kamal fans lend monetary support, political parties back him
A day after Kamal Haasan gave a sentimental speech that his home and savings are at stake, since his movie 'Vishwaroopam' is not ...
January 30, 2013, Wednesday
Mamata rules out separation of Darjeeling from Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that Darjeeling Hills would remain part of West Bengal, even as a ...
January 28, 2013, Monday
Bangalore best salary paying city in India
Bangalore continues to lead as the best salary paying city in India followed by Pune and Mumbai.
January 25, 2013, Friday
XLRI re-evaluates its aptitude test scores
Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) is re-evaluating all the XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) papers of 2013. The new XAT scores ...
January 25, 2013, Friday
HAL to showcase new aircraft at air show
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or HAL's strength in design, development and production will be showcased through its products at ...
January 25, 2013, Friday
LearnStreet announces the India Coding Challenge
Online education platform, LearnStreet, founded by Vinod Khosla has announced launch of the India Coding Challenge (ICC) for ...
January 25, 2013, Friday
Caste, conversion and contestation at Jaipur Lit Festival
Coming down heavily on the caste structure in Hindu religion, author Kancha Ilaiah today advocated adopting the Buddha's ideology ...
January 24, 2013, Thursday
Nasscom to observe February as Women's Safety Month in NCR
The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) on Thursday said it will observe February as the Women's ...
January 22, 2013, Tuesday
Muslim groups seek ban on 'Vishwaroopam'
Various Muslim organisations today demanded a ban on the screening of actor-producer Kamal Haasan's 'Vishwaroopam', saying ...
January 22, 2013, Tuesday
ICAI conference on Jan 23
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is organising a three-day international conference from January 23 in ...
January 21, 2013, Monday
Delhi Airport Metro to resume operations tomorrow
After being shut for six months, Reliance Infrastructure-run Delhi Airport Metro Express would be thrown open for the public from ...
January 19, 2013, Saturday
People realise the harm in voting TMC to power: Karat
Accusing West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee of encouraging attacks against CPI(M) leaders and workers, CPI(M) General ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
