Unshackled
An expert tells us how supply chains & logistics affect every thing around us
March 13, 2018, Tuesday
Prashant K Singh
February 17, 2016, Wednesday, 01:10 PM
Illegal supply chains: Real & hidden threat to India's security
Pathankot airbase attack proved that terrorists find these the perfect platform to piggyback
Prashant K Singh
February 01, 2016, Monday, 09:35 AM
Why supply chain forecasts go wrong
Matching demand and supply is vital, but always tricky. Humans and machines cannot model all variables quantitatively
Prashant K Singh
January 21, 2016, Thursday, 10:35 AM
Why pushing e-commerce customers to app only environment is likely to boomerang
Forcing retail customers into an only app-based platform is premature and will boomerang, unless the loyal customer base reaches past a tipping point
Prashant K Singh
December 31, 2015, Thursday, 09:45 AM
Beyond odd-even formula and Delhi: Designing a new transport policy
Transportation is much more than passengers commuting or freight moving from one place to another
Prashant K Singh
December 16, 2015, Wednesday, 12:40 PM
The shades of oranges (Part - II)
Taking a walk through the orange supply chain in the home of the famous Nagpur orange
Prashant K Singh
December 02, 2015, Wednesday, 11:13 AM
The shades of oranges
Taking a walk through the orange supply chain in the home of the famous Nagpur orange