March 13, 2018, Tuesday
Shai Venkatraman
February 02, 2016, Tuesday, 01:45 PM
Why India needs a sex positive approach
India needs to acknowledge sexuality as a human desire and treat adolescents as people with agency
Shai Venkatraman
January 27, 2016, Wednesday, 11:00 AM
Taking community health to the market
How India can learn to fight cervical cancer from a community clinic in Bali
Shai Venkatraman
October 26, 2015, Monday, 02:00 PM
Why are Indian children stunted?
Nearly 40% of Indian children are stunted. How can this be changed
Shai Venkatraman
October 09, 2015, Friday, 10:11 AM
Can urban India push the car-free momentum?
Gurgaon and other cities are now pushing for car-free days. Can this be sustained?
Shai Venkatraman
September 22, 2015, Tuesday, 11:31 AM
How mobile phones are enabling quality maternal and child healthcare
Services like mMitra and Kilkari use Information & Communication Technologies and help save lives
Shai Venkatraman
September 08, 2015, Tuesday, 12:32 PM
Sports a potential game-changer for rural Indian youth
How sports has become an enabler for children from disadvantaged backgrounds