Arthashastra
An economist comments on the changing face of India's economy
March 13, 2018, Tuesday
Saahil Parekh
June 01, 2016, Wednesday, 02:50 PM
-
Can smart cities grow food the smart way
As citizens residing in megacities, we are no longer connected with farming. This does not have to be so.
Saahil Parekh
February 17, 2016, Wednesday, 12:47 PM
-
What next after odd-even?
We need to look beyond the Odd-Even scheme because successful solutions to city-level congestion and pollution problems around the world are market-driven
Saahil Parekh
January 25, 2016, Monday, 12:05 PM
-
Twitter is in trouble: How can it be rescued
Everything is about incentives, and Twitter simply doesn't have enough of them to attract new users. Perhaps, the highly followed band of Twitterati can help save the day
Saahil Parekh
December 29, 2015, Tuesday, 11:10 AM
-
Why alcohol bans don't work
The idea of prohibition is a classic example of tail-chasing and won't solve the problem; increasing taxes might
Saahil Parekh
November 27, 2015, Friday, 08:00 AM
-
Why you shouldn't expect much from Paris climate change negotiations
Climate change negotiations, just like the environment it aims to protect, are marred by the tragedy of the commons
November 13, 2015, Friday, 11:50 AM
-
Let's be done with subsidies already
There is a simple way to go about it: a universal basic income