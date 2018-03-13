Rural Dispatch
Where a farmer writes about rural India, agriculture & the agricultural economy
March 13, 2018, Tuesday
Aruna Urs
January 25, 2016, Monday, 11:05 AM
Why the new land leasing plan may not work
With little trust on courts to expedite resolution of land disputes and on the state to enforce contracts, the new model tenancy plan may be stillborn
Aruna Urs
November 30, 2015, Monday, 10:00 AM
How 'Black Gold League' is transforming black pepper cultivation
A band of five successful farmers are orchestrating a comeback for the king of spices
Aruna Urs
November 16, 2015, Monday, 09:35 AM
The curious case of oil palm
The opening of oil palm cultivation to FDI ends the 25-year struggle to convince India farmers
Aruna Urs
November 02, 2015, Monday, 11:30 AM
Why delay in announcing Rabi MSP sends the wrong signals
The government needs to loosen the purse-strings to boost domestic production of pulses
Aruna Urs
October 19, 2015, Monday, 08:45 AM
How to prevent onions from making buyers weep
How the right policy can help correct the supply-demand mismatch and prevent market manipulation
Aruna Urs
September 21, 2015, Monday, 09:58 AM
The sorry tale of biopesticides
Lax regulations and capital investment subsidies have sprouted a bigger threat than pests: spurious manufacturers