Social Specs
A researcher debates developments in India's social policy landscape
March 13, 2018, Tuesday
Avani Kapur
April 13, 2016, Wednesday, 08:30 AM
-
Did Union Budget - 2016 allocate more for rural India and the social sector? Not really
A closer look at budgetary numbers highlights why Indian budgets need to be more transparent
Avani Kapur
November 12, 2015, Thursday, 10:45 AM
-
Lessons from the Bihar model of development
Bihar proves that a state's good performance in development and governance pays political dividends
Avani Kapur
October 26, 2015, Monday, 12:30 PM
-
Four challenges that India faces in achieving sustainable development goals
It is upto central and state governments to ensure that 'S' in SDGs also stands for 'successful'
Avani Kapur
October 06, 2015, Tuesday, 08:45 AM
-
The vicious cycle of unspent balances - Part 2
Why is the money allocated to social sector schemes left unspent
Avani Kapur
September 18, 2015, Friday, 11:44 AM
-
The vicious cycle of unspent balances - Part 1
Why is the money allocated to social sector schemes left unspent
September 03, 2015, Thursday, 08:30 AM
-
The wrong way to fix government schools
Solution is not to force people with power to participate in government schools, but, to grant power to the people who already do