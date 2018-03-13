Beyond Markets
An analyst looks at the markets & the economic horizons
March 13, 2018, Tuesday
Anupam Gupta
September 23, 2016, Friday, 11:50 AM
-
Why leadership remains central in crises
Strong leaders help a company survive over the longer-term but for a company to truly survive, it has to live beyond its leaders
Anupam Gupta
September 08, 2016, Thursday, 12:10 PM
-
No country for bears
Calls for a correction have been ignored in this market
Anupam Gupta
August 25, 2016, Thursday, 10:15 AM
-
Are exchange-traded funds here to stay?
Passive investing has come a long way in India but will still lag active investing
Anupam Gupta
August 12, 2016, Friday, 10:40 AM
-
What Raghuram Rajan's successor needs to do
The next RBI Governor's job will be larger and far beyond mere management of targets
Anupam Gupta
July 29, 2016, Friday, 08:00 AM
-
What the boom in NBFCs tells us
Forget stalling bank credit and NPAs, look at booming consumer credit
July 21, 2016, Thursday, 11:40 AM
-
Have midcap stocks run up too fast, too soon?
Midcap stocks' premium now appears unsustainable