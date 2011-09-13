-
January 08, 2013, Tuesday
'Excise duty is payable on all goods fabricated at construction sites'
We had re-imported goods that had been exported by us and rejected by the buyer, who found them to be defective. We are not ...
-
November 27, 2012, Tuesday
'Softex declaration a must for export of software other than in physical form'
Our bank has frozen our payment, received in foreign exchange from clients abroad against our export through electronic mode, for ...
-
November 13, 2012, Tuesday
'Registered industrial units paying excise are eligible for remission under ST law'
I have a registered industrial unit in Jammu (J&K). I get some items manufactured from other registered industrial units in ...
-
October 30, 2012, Tuesday
'No service tax is payable by job-workers on processes amounting to manufacture'
Rule 39(4) of SEZ Rules, 2005 requires you to pay drawback or Duty Entitlement Passbook (DEPB) or any other export incentive ...
-
September 18, 2012, Tuesday
'Only job-work that does not amount to manufacture is taxable under service tax law'
Ours is a SSI unit manufacturing reprocessed plastic granules. We do job-work for a customer who manufactures excisable goods ...
-
June 12, 2012, Tuesday
'Service tax exemptions to be cut to 10 categories from July'
We want to know if the notifications exempting certain services from service tax will hold good even after the passage of the ...
-
May 01, 2012, Tuesday
'Performing artists in folk or classical art forms need not pay service tax'
In the new regime which taxes all services, except those that are in the negative list, are artists exempted? I do bit roles in ...
-
April 03, 2012, Tuesday
'CST payable on sales if goods move from one state to another'
I run an e-commerce company, located at Bangalore. Upon receiving an order from a customer living in India, I wish to package and ...
-
February 21, 2012, Tuesday
'Excisable goods can leave factory after completion of Central excise formalities'
We at a DTA (trading unit) import steel cylinders from a manufacturing unit in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and sell locally and ...
-
February 07, 2012, Tuesday
'All duties paid through duty credit scrips eligible for drawback'
We have imported some inputs without duty payment by debit to Focus Product scrips. We have used the inputs in the manufacture of ...
-
January 24, 2012, Tuesday
'No service tax payable for manufacturing processes'
We are working under SSI exemption. We have now received an export order. We want to know the procedure for not counting the ...
-
January 17, 2012, Tuesday
Effective risk management is crucial for small businesses: Mritunjay Kapur
Protiviti Consulting, established in 2006, is the Indian arm of Protiviti Inc, a risk and business consulting firm specialising ...
-
December 13, 2011, Tuesday
'Merchant exports can earn FTP benefits'
We export our goods through merchant exporters.
-
November 29, 2011, Tuesday
'Sale of equity in SEZ firm does not amount to sale of land'
We want to dilute the equity of our Special Economic Zone (SEZ) company by transfer of promoter’s equity, transfer of ...
-
November 22, 2011, Tuesday
Q&A: Bertrand Sicot, Dassault Systemes SolidWorks Corp
Massachusetts, USA-headquartered Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corp., founded in 1993, is a player in 3D software tools ...
-
November 15, 2011, Tuesday
'Duty deposit must be paid at gateway customs before warehousing'
This is regarding ‘when to pay the revenue deposit/extra duty deposit’ amount in case of imports by related parties. ...
-
October 18, 2011, Tuesday
'Bill of export cannot be filed after goods have been supplied'
Our client had supplied certain goods to various SEZ units during the last two to three years. Unfortunately, no bill of export ...
-
September 27, 2011, Tuesday
Q&A: Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, IndiaMART.com
IndiaMART.com, one of India’s largest online B2B marketplaces, connects Indian suppliers with domestic and international ...
-
September 20, 2011, Tuesday
'Importers of goods free to re-export for forex'
We had imported certain goods and stored them in a bonded warehouse. Now, we want to export the same to another party (not the ...
-
September 13, 2011, Tuesday
Q&A: Gaurav Marya, President, Franchise India Holding Limited
The MSME sector provides livelihood to more than 60 million people, adds 1.3 million jobs every year and contributes 17 per cent ...
