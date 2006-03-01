May 27, 2013, Monday 'No provision for refunding unutilised credit on account of deemed exports' In the new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), an important change has been made - notably, that the Served From India Scheme (SFIS) ...

December 11, 2012, Tuesday 'Those providing services abroad are liable to pay service tax' We have an order from Bharat Heavy Electricals, or BHEL to provide erection services for a power project abroad. Our work order ...

December 04, 2012, Tuesday Sivaganga growth plan focuses on clusters, skill development An industrial profile of Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district says the development plan for the district includes initiatives to ...

December 04, 2012, Tuesday Filings to set up MSMEs grow 19% in 2011-12 The micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector reported a growth of 19.06 per cent in 2011-12, in terms of ...

September 04, 2012, Tuesday 'Cenvat credit on inputs used for manufacture of exempted goods is selectively available' We would like to know the process for claim of rebate on excise duty paid for export in case of loss of original ARE form ...

June 05, 2012, Tuesday MSME financing presents a unique and scalable funding opportunity: Kavi Arora Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), is a SME- and MSME-focused lender having a ...

March 27, 2012, Tuesday A rate cut is required now to boost small and medium units' growth: Rajat Madhok With all eyes on the next round of monetary measures from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), foreign private sector banks like ...

January 10, 2012, Tuesday TN to promote agri-allied activities The Tamil Nadu government has decided to promote agri-allied industry, to treble small and marginal farmers’ income in five ...

January 10, 2012, Tuesday Encouraging project at Uttarakhand pharma cluster Thanks to a three-year project by the World Bank and the UK Department for International Development, in association with the ...

January 03, 2012, Tuesday Q&A: Ramesh Datla, CII National MSME Council Micro, small and medium enterprises in India are employment-intensive, and contribute heavily to industrial output and exports. ...

December 27, 2011, Tuesday Talent shortage a major constraint for start-ups Most surveys of small and medium enterprises conclude that small companies’ main problem is lack of access to inexpensive ...

December 20, 2011, Tuesday Q&A: Bobby Mon, SMB, Dell India As the demand for information technology products and services increases in line with their role in growing businesses, small and ...

May 17, 2011, Tuesday 'Sales to Nepal, Bhutan can be included in export turnover' For exports to Nepal/Bhutan, benefits like advance authorisation, DEPB etc., will not be available if payment is realised in ...

December 28, 2010, Tuesday Term loans to MSMEs to exceed Rs 148k cr in 11th Plan Bank term loans to India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during the 11th Plan are expected to be Rs 148,720 ...

December 14, 2010, Tuesday 'SEZ units sending goods for job work to DTA must furnish bank guarantee' We intend to set up a unit in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). We want to know whether we need to furnish any bank guarantees like ...

September 07, 2010, Tuesday 'Education cess not chargeable on total value of Customs duties' Our excise consultant says we need not pay education cess and secondary higher education cess on clearances from Export Oriented ...

August 17, 2010, Tuesday Q&A: Amit Ladsaria, Director, Turtle Ltd The government recently released a discussion paper on permitting foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail chains ...

June 22, 2010, Tuesday Developing infra, labour law reform, key to MSME growth The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) MSME survey ranks infrastructure development the most important factor, followed by ...

June 22, 2010, Tuesday Punjab steel units eye wind energy projects Steel plants in Punjab, which constitute a large small and medium enterprise (SME) cluster in northern India, have begun working ...