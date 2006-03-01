-
May 27, 2013, Monday
'No provision for refunding unutilised credit on account of deemed exports'
In the new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), an important change has been made - notably, that the Served From India Scheme (SFIS) ...
-
December 11, 2012, Tuesday
'Those providing services abroad are liable to pay service tax'
We have an order from Bharat Heavy Electricals, or BHEL to provide erection services for a power project abroad. Our work order ...
-
December 04, 2012, Tuesday
Sivaganga growth plan focuses on clusters, skill development
An industrial profile of Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district says the development plan for the district includes initiatives to ...
-
December 04, 2012, Tuesday
Filings to set up MSMEs grow 19% in 2011-12
The micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector reported a growth of 19.06 per cent in 2011-12, in terms of ...
-
September 04, 2012, Tuesday
'Cenvat credit on inputs used for manufacture of exempted goods is selectively available'
We would like to know the process for claim of rebate on excise duty paid for export in case of loss of original ARE form ...
-
June 05, 2012, Tuesday
MSME financing presents a unique and scalable funding opportunity: Kavi Arora
Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), is a SME- and MSME-focused lender having a ...
-
March 27, 2012, Tuesday
A rate cut is required now to boost small and medium units' growth: Rajat Madhok
With all eyes on the next round of monetary measures from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), foreign private sector banks like ...
-
January 10, 2012, Tuesday
TN to promote agri-allied activities
The Tamil Nadu government has decided to promote agri-allied industry, to treble small and marginal farmers’ income in five ...
-
January 10, 2012, Tuesday
Encouraging project at Uttarakhand pharma cluster
Thanks to a three-year project by the World Bank and the UK Department for International Development, in association with the ...
-
January 03, 2012, Tuesday
Q&A: Ramesh Datla, CII National MSME Council
Micro, small and medium enterprises in India are employment-intensive, and contribute heavily to industrial output and exports. ...
-
December 27, 2011, Tuesday
Talent shortage a major constraint for start-ups
Most surveys of small and medium enterprises conclude that small companies’ main problem is lack of access to inexpensive ...
-
December 20, 2011, Tuesday
Q&A: Bobby Mon, SMB, Dell India
As the demand for information technology products and services increases in line with their role in growing businesses, small and ...
-
May 17, 2011, Tuesday
'Sales to Nepal, Bhutan can be included in export turnover'
For exports to Nepal/Bhutan, benefits like advance authorisation, DEPB etc., will not be available if payment is realised in ...
-
December 28, 2010, Tuesday
Term loans to MSMEs to exceed Rs 148k cr in 11th Plan
Bank term loans to India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during the 11th Plan are expected to be Rs 148,720 ...
-
December 14, 2010, Tuesday
'SEZ units sending goods for job work to DTA must furnish bank guarantee'
We intend to set up a unit in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). We want to know whether we need to furnish any bank guarantees like ...
-
September 07, 2010, Tuesday
'Education cess not chargeable on total value of Customs duties'
Our excise consultant says we need not pay education cess and secondary higher education cess on clearances from Export Oriented ...
-
August 17, 2010, Tuesday
Q&A: Amit Ladsaria, Director, Turtle Ltd
The government recently released a discussion paper on permitting foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail chains ...
-
June 22, 2010, Tuesday
Developing infra, labour law reform, key to MSME growth
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) MSME survey ranks infrastructure development the most important factor, followed by ...
-
June 22, 2010, Tuesday
Punjab steel units eye wind energy projects
Steel plants in Punjab, which constitute a large small and medium enterprise (SME) cluster in northern India, have begun working ...
-
March 16, 2010, Tuesday
Corrugated box makers face margin pressure
The corrugated paper box industry’s major raw material, Kraft paper, has been recently subjected to multiple and ...
-
April 15, 2013, Monday
'Duty drawback benefits not available if exports are paid for in rupees'
As manufacturers of Kraft Paper, we were availing exemption under S.No. 90 of Notification No.4/2006-CE dated 1.3.2006, which ...
-
December 04, 2012, Tuesday
Labour crunch, not high wages pinches SMEs
Small and medium industrialists in the northern region are not worried by the hikes in minimum wages being announced by state ...
-
December 04, 2012, Tuesday
SMEs generate more jobs in U'khand than large players
When it comes to employment generation, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is a clear winner in Uttarakhand, ...
-
September 11, 2012, Tuesday
Due to excise duty anomalies, our margins are under pressure: B K Gurbani
The Indian Confectionery Manufacturers’ Association (ICMA), a New Delhi-based body that represents around 25 multinational ...
-
August 28, 2012, Tuesday
Ratings drive the entire SME ecosystem towards higher levels of transparency: Sachin Nigam
Crisil pioneered the concept of ratings for the SME sector in India and launched it in 2005.In just seven years it has completed ...
-
April 17, 2012, Tuesday
'Export obligation can be discharged only by earning foreign currency'
We had imported certain goods from China and payment was made under LC. We find that the goods are sub-standard. We have taken ...
-
March 06, 2012, Tuesday
'Insurers are justified in refusing to deal with those who fail to pay premiums'
We stopped filing declarations or paying premiums in August 2010 against Standard Comprehensive Policy issued in September 2009 ...
-
January 10, 2012, Tuesday
'Export to Nepal not specifically covered under SEZ Act'
We have a manufacturing unit in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). We have now received an order from Nepal, for which payment will ...
-
January 10, 2012, Tuesday
Delayed payments by large companies add to SME sickness
Around 85 per cent of the participants surveyed said it took 16 to 60 days to receive their dues.
-
December 27, 2011, Tuesday
'Outstanding cannot exceed 10% of 3-yr average export realisation'
We refer to the RBI Master Circular dated 1st July 2011 on Export of Goods and Services. As per Para C.20 of the Circular, banks ...
-
December 20, 2011, Tuesday
Tamil Nadu MSMEs have Rs 14,032-cr credit potential
The credit potential for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) sector in the state of Tamil Nadu is estimated at Rs ...
-
October 04, 2011, Tuesday
'Duty drawback can be claimed if export obligation is fulfilled'
We have imported certain materials under Advance Authorisation without duty payment. We have already fulfilled the export ...
-
February 15, 2011, Tuesday
Q&A: Pradip Dave, President, PMFAI
Even as it raises the banner of revolt against the European Union over the ban on the use of Endosulfan, the Pesticides ...
-
December 28, 2010, Tuesday
'No service tax payable if service performed outside India'
We have availed of the ‘storage and warehousing’ service outside India for storing our export goods in warehouses ...
-
December 07, 2010, Tuesday
Auto parts units back in fifth gear after the slowdown
The Indian auto components and accessories sector, which was hit hard by the recent economic slowdown, is again moving ahead in ...
-
August 31, 2010, Tuesday
Q&A: Arun Tyagi, GM, Marketing, IndiaMART.com
Started in 1996, IndiaMART.com is a B2B online marketplace that acts as a platform for buyers and sellers to trade. Its newest ...
-
July 13, 2010, Tuesday
Private Equity funds step up investments in MFIs
Private equity (PE) investments in microfinance institutions (MFIs), which fell by 12 per cent last year (2009), have recovered ...
-
June 22, 2010, Tuesday
Uttarakhand hotels feel the pinch of higher taxes
The hotel industry in Uttarakhand is facing a heavy tax burden, with the state government having increased taxes by 300 to 400 ...
-
June 22, 2010, Tuesday
Coimbatore small units hit by power and labour shortages
Lose job orders worth Rs 2,100 crore in the past three years.
-
March 09, 2010, Tuesday
Bank credit to SMEs up 27% in 2008-09
Indian banks’ outstanding credit to the country’s micro and small enterprises, including manufacturing as well as ...