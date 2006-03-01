-
May 27, 2013, Monday
'No provision for refunding unutilised credit on account of deemed exports'
In the new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), an important change has been made - notably, that the Served From India Scheme (SFIS) ...
-
April 15, 2013, Monday
'Duty drawback benefits not available if exports are paid for in rupees'
As manufacturers of Kraft Paper, we were availing exemption under S.No. 90 of Notification No.4/2006-CE dated 1.3.2006, which ...
-
December 11, 2012, Tuesday
'Those providing services abroad are liable to pay service tax'
We have an order from Bharat Heavy Electricals, or BHEL to provide erection services for a power project abroad. Our work order ...
-
December 04, 2012, Tuesday
Labour crunch, not high wages pinches SMEs
Small and medium industrialists in the northern region are not worried by the hikes in minimum wages being announced by state ...
-
December 04, 2012, Tuesday
Sivaganga growth plan focuses on clusters, skill development
An industrial profile of Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district says the development plan for the district includes initiatives to ...
-
December 04, 2012, Tuesday
SMEs generate more jobs in U'khand than large players
When it comes to employment generation, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is a clear winner in Uttarakhand, ...
-
December 04, 2012, Tuesday
Filings to set up MSMEs grow 19% in 2011-12
The micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector reported a growth of 19.06 per cent in 2011-12, in terms of ...
-
September 11, 2012, Tuesday
Due to excise duty anomalies, our margins are under pressure: B K Gurbani
The Indian Confectionery Manufacturers’ Association (ICMA), a New Delhi-based body that represents around 25 multinational ...
-
September 04, 2012, Tuesday
'Cenvat credit on inputs used for manufacture of exempted goods is selectively available'
We would like to know the process for claim of rebate on excise duty paid for export in case of loss of original ARE form ...
-
August 28, 2012, Tuesday
Ratings drive the entire SME ecosystem towards higher levels of transparency: Sachin Nigam
Crisil pioneered the concept of ratings for the SME sector in India and launched it in 2005.In just seven years it has completed ...
-
June 05, 2012, Tuesday
MSME financing presents a unique and scalable funding opportunity: Kavi Arora
Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), is a SME- and MSME-focused lender having a ...
-
April 17, 2012, Tuesday
'Export obligation can be discharged only by earning foreign currency'
We had imported certain goods from China and payment was made under LC. We find that the goods are sub-standard. We have taken ...
-
March 27, 2012, Tuesday
A rate cut is required now to boost small and medium units' growth: Rajat Madhok
With all eyes on the next round of monetary measures from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), foreign private sector banks like ...
-
March 06, 2012, Tuesday
'Insurers are justified in refusing to deal with those who fail to pay premiums'
We stopped filing declarations or paying premiums in August 2010 against Standard Comprehensive Policy issued in September 2009 ...
-
January 10, 2012, Tuesday
TN to promote agri-allied activities
The Tamil Nadu government has decided to promote agri-allied industry, to treble small and marginal farmers’ income in five ...
-
January 10, 2012, Tuesday
'Export to Nepal not specifically covered under SEZ Act'
We have a manufacturing unit in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). We have now received an order from Nepal, for which payment will ...
-
January 10, 2012, Tuesday
Encouraging project at Uttarakhand pharma cluster
Thanks to a three-year project by the World Bank and the UK Department for International Development, in association with the ...
-
January 10, 2012, Tuesday
Delayed payments by large companies add to SME sickness
Around 85 per cent of the participants surveyed said it took 16 to 60 days to receive their dues.
-
January 03, 2012, Tuesday
Q&A: Ramesh Datla, CII National MSME Council
Micro, small and medium enterprises in India are employment-intensive, and contribute heavily to industrial output and exports. ...
-
December 27, 2011, Tuesday
'Outstanding cannot exceed 10% of 3-yr average export realisation'
We refer to the RBI Master Circular dated 1st July 2011 on Export of Goods and Services. As per Para C.20 of the Circular, banks ...
