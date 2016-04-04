-
November 21, 2017, Tuesday
For EOUs, wastage as per SION or 2%; else, norms must be fixed
For items having no SION, consumption of inputs shall be allowed subject to generation of waste, scrap and remnants up to two per ...
-
August 14, 2017, Monday
'IGST on high-seas sale of imports is levied only during customs clearance'
Value addition in each high-seas sale to form part of value on which IGST is collected at clearance
-
May 23, 2017, Tuesday
'Anti-dumping, safeguard duties will be part of the value for levy of IGST'
Any IGST you pay can be taken as input tax credit
-
March 20, 2017, Monday
CRISIL SME TRACKER: Housing gets a policy push, but challenges remain
Developers stand to benefit from grant of infrastructure status to affordable housing
-
February 20, 2017, Monday
'Online courses offered to students abroad by Indian entity not taxable'
Place of service provision of service is in non-taxable territory and is therefore, not taxable
-
January 31, 2017, Tuesday
Better margins, claim settlement can boost bank lending under PMMY
Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) account for over a third of the loans
-
January 06, 2017, Friday
MSEs with credit rating increase debt by 70%
Currently, less than one per cent of MSEs in India are rated
-
November 21, 2016, Monday
MSMEs reap benefits from investments in brand-building
The demonetisation of high-denomination currency notes has resulted in a liquidity crunch and a short-term dip in retail ...
-
October 31, 2016, Monday
'If export obligation is fulfilled, duty exemption need not be surrendered'
We refer to your article titled 'DRI summons for no clear reason' in Business Standard on October 24, 2016. How do we deal with ...
-
October 17, 2016, Monday
'Job-worked goods can be counted in discharge of export obligation'
We are an Export Oriented Unit (EOU). When we supply our manufactured goods to advance authorisation holders in a Domestic Tariff ...
-
September 26, 2016, Monday
Automation spurs growth for manufacturing MSMEs
In 2014-15, entities with automated operations had an employee cost of only nine per cent of the total manufacturing cost
-
September 05, 2016, Monday
'Registered dealers can pass on duties paid on imports to buyers in DTA'
We are traders of paper and Kraft liner board in Bangalore. We are registered with the excise department and importing (100 per ...
-
August 22, 2016, Monday
'Drawback available for duty-paid inputs used in export product'
We are exporting a product in which we have used components imported under advance authorisation and also duty-paid imported ...
-
August 01, 2016, Monday
For MSEs, the promoter is the bank to bank on
Micro and small enterprises (MSEs) are typically promoter-driven, be it operations or financing. A CRISIL study of 6,000 MSEs ...
-
July 11, 2016, Monday
'Old interest rates apply for failure to pay service tax in Dec 2015'
New notification changes interest prospectively and will not apply to omission to pay service tax before May 14, 2016
-
June 27, 2016, Monday
'Merchant exporter's name must be mentioned in shipping bill'
We are merchant exporters and have received a transferable LC. As the first beneficiary, we have transferred the LC in favour of ...
-
June 13, 2016, Monday
'Duty-paid goods can be brought to factory; cenvat credit allowed'
Remission of duty allowed when goods are claimed by manufacturer as unfit for consumption or for marketing
-
May 30, 2016, Monday
'If firm reimburses parent entity abroad, no service tax due'
Service tax is payable by service provider if service is in relation to immovable property located in taxable territory
-
May 02, 2016, Monday
'Tax is payable on service provided by Indian entity to foreign affiliate'
Against machinery imported 10 years back under the EPCG scheme, we have not fulfilled our export obligation. We have sold the ...
-
April 11, 2016, Monday
Women-promoted MSMEs mean business, too
Women-promoted MSMEs have also proven to be better loan customers, as they exhibit good repayment habits
-
November 06, 2017, Monday
SME Chatroom: In case of inter-state supply, supplier should charge IGST
The e-way bill provisions have been deferred for now but as the law stands now, you are the recipient of goods but not the ...
-
June 05, 2017, Monday
'Goods imported or locally procured by EOUs are not exempt from GST'
Presently, there is no exemption of GST on goods imported or procured from local sources by EOUs
-
April 18, 2017, Tuesday
CRISIL SME Tracker: There is more to creditworthiness than size of an MSE
Creditworthiness is not a function of absolutes, but of relative size and performance
-
February 28, 2017, Tuesday
CRISIL SME TRACKER: Digital push for MSE lending needs more teeth
Traditionally, banks make lending decisions based on the borrowers' financials and collaterals
-
February 14, 2017, Tuesday
TReDS can boost MSMEs' liquidity, with some tweaks
The TReDS proposed by the RBI is expected to provide much-needed liquidity to MSMEs
-
January 09, 2017, Monday
'Export-oriented units may transfer capital goods to other EOUs'
The procedure to transfer capital goods imported by one export oriented unit to another EOU
-
December 06, 2016, Tuesday
CRISIL SME Tracker: Diversification makes MSMEs more attractive for lenders
Such MSMEs are more attractive to lenders, having almost twice the leverage over their peers
-
November 07, 2016, Monday
CRISIL SME Tracker: Diversification drives growth for auto component MSMEs
Industry has seen a slowdown in revenue growth over the past 4 financial years due to lacklustre demand from automobile ...
-
October 24, 2016, Monday
Amend MSMED Act to ensure faster payments to MSEs
Delays in receipt of dues from corporates remain a major challenge for micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in India, along with ...
-
October 03, 2016, Monday
'Re-export of imported goods to same supplier not needed for drawback'
Drawback under Section 74 should be allowed on merits without insisting on re-export of goods to the same supplier or that the ...
-
September 12, 2016, Monday
For MSMEs, legal constitution can lead to customer stability, faster growth
Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) registered as companies (private limited and public limited) tend to perform better ...
-
August 29, 2016, Monday
MSMEs can gain from ploughing back profits
Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which plough back profits into the business tend to grow faster, compared with peers ...
-
August 09, 2016, Tuesday
'Unused imported raw material may be sold by EOUs in DTA'
SME Chatroom | TNC Rajagopalan
-
July 25, 2016, Monday
'Service tax is payable by provider of online database access services'
A website where some foreign companies place their advertisements is covered under Rule 9(b) of the Place of Provision of ...
-
July 04, 2016, Monday
Product and process quality are key to increase in reach, exports
CRISIL's analysis of over 3,500 MSMEs from these sectors shows that over a quarter of them are quality-oriented
-
June 20, 2016, Monday
Self-declaration on labour to boost entrepreneurship, employment
A CRISIL survey of 5,800 rated MSMEs shows the employment generating potential of a start-up is around 38 employees per
-
June 06, 2016, Monday
Funding is an issue for MSMEs, but track record helps
However, within the segment, players with a longer track record have a greater chance of securing such funding
-
May 09, 2016, Monday
Smart MSMEs must leverage the Smart Cities Mission
Which are the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sectors that would gain from the government's Smart Cities Mission?We ...
-
April 18, 2016, Monday
'Processes that do not amount to manufacture attract service tax'
We are merchant exporters. We bring shrimps from our own farm, give it to ABC factory, where they are cleaned, graded, frozen and ...
-
April 04, 2016, Monday
'Importers can avail of customs duty exemption and concessional CVD'
Can an importer simultaneously avail of exemption of basic customs duty under one notification and exemption of additional duty ...