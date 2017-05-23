-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
CRISIL SME Tracker: For EPC players, affordable housing is a natural fit
This affords huge scope for developers - meeting the government's target of construction of 12 million units by 2022 requires ...
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
'Value of goods cleared from SEZ to DTA must follow Customs laws'
Exported goods can be re-imported and you can make payment against the re-import
-
February 19, 2018, Monday
TReDS coverage must be expanded beyond top-rated corporate buyers: Crisil
Now the MSMED Act, 2006 mandates that payments must be paid to MSEs within 45 days
-
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Exporters claiming higher drawback must submit self-declaration
For all exports made with effect from July 1, 2017 for which higher rate of drawback is claimed, exporters have to submit the ...
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
CRISIL SME TRACKER: Budget 2018's focus on MSMEs to spur job creation
The MSME sector employs over 111 million people and contributes nearly 31 per cent of India's GDP
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
For cancelling GST registration, pay ITC or output tax, whichever is more
In accordance with Section 17(5) (h) of the CGST Act, 2017, input tax credit shall not be available in respect of goods destroyed
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: Corporate tax cut for MSMEs to create jobs
Experts say partnership firms and LLPs stand to lose
-
January 16, 2018, Tuesday
'Merchant exporters procuring goods at 0.1% GST must export under LUT'
A Bombay HC Bench held that well-established foreign brands with a base in India and providing services out of India aren't ...
-
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
'Several issues require the urgent attention of DGFT'
There is no provision to take ITC of CVD and SAD in the current GST laws
-
December 26, 2017, Tuesday
CRISIL SME Tracker: MSMEs offer working capital opportunity for lenders
CRISIL's interactions with MSMEs show working capital worries building because of limited avenues to raise finance at reasonable ...
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
SME Chatroom: Several issues require the attention of DGFT
Supplies to advance authorisation holder are treated as deemed exports under the GST laws
-
December 12, 2017, Tuesday
CRISIL SME Tracker: Time for MSMEs in the machine tools sector to rejig
The industry logged a healthy compound annual growth rate of 11 per cent in the past five fiscals, and is expected to continue ...
-
November 30, 2017, Thursday
SMEs: The blind side of Gujarat model
Gujarat produces 7-7.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and is ranked fifth (among 29 states) in per capita income
-
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
Insolvency ordinance impact: Over 70% of SMEs face liquidation
Some other companies are also nearing liquidation as no third-party resolution plans have come their way
-
October 24, 2017, Tuesday
'CGST, SGST payable if supplier and place of supply are in same state'
Business Standard invites readers' SME queries related to excise, VAT and exim policy
-
September 25, 2017, Monday
Why are SME, LTCG orders being revoked?
Regulator could throw more light on the reasons behind these recent U-turns
-
August 10, 2017, Thursday
Facebook to monitor MSME growth in Odisha, launches SheMeansBusiness
It was attended by about 1,100 women entrepreneurs of the state
-
July 17, 2017, Monday
GST Impact: MSMEs learn to deal with reverse charge mechanism the hard way
Larger firms are pruning vendor lists, weeding out small suppliers who are yet to register under GST
-
June 02, 2017, Friday
Indian SMEs more bullish on growth prospects than firms in China: Study
American Express survey finds 76% of SMEs see revenue growth in 2017
-
May 23, 2017, Tuesday
Changing rules of business post GST worry MSMEs
Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSME) are still trying to assess the full extent of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime ...
- CRISIL SME Tracker: For EPC players, affordable housing is a natural fit
- 'Value of goods cleared from SEZ to DTA must follow Customs laws'
- TReDS coverage must be expanded beyond top-rated corporate buyers: Crisil
- Exporters claiming higher drawback must submit self-declaration
- CRISIL SME TRACKER: Budget 2018's focus on MSMEs to spur job creation
- For cancelling GST registration, pay ITC or output tax, whichever is more
- Budget 2018: Corporate tax cut for MSMEs to create jobs
- 'Merchant exporters procuring goods at 0.1% GST must export under LUT'
- 'Several issues require the urgent attention of DGFT'
- CRISIL SME Tracker: MSMEs offer working capital opportunity for lenders