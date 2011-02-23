-
September 27, 2012, Thursday
Rupee at 4-1/2-month high on strong inflows
The rupee rose to its highest in four and half months late in the trading session on Thursday, helped by continued inflows on ...
-
March 01, 2011, Tuesday
Banking Bill to be tabled this session
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee ...
-
March 01, 2011, Tuesday
Govt to infuse Rs 6,000 cr into PSU banks
The government would provide an additional Rs 6,000 crore capital to state-owned banks in financial year 2011-12 to help them ...
-
March 01, 2011, Tuesday
T N Ninan: An anti-inflation Budget
If there is a single issue which has proved to be an over-riding factor in the formation of this year’s budget, it is ...
-
March 01, 2011, Tuesday
Good life will come at a higher price
SPENDING: Extra tax on airfare, hotel room and drinking at an air-conditioned restaurant.
-
March 01, 2011, Tuesday
Eye on GST, govt prunes exemption list
INDIRECT TAX: Proposals related to excise and Customs would result in a net revenue gain of Rs 7,300 crore.
-
March 01, 2011, Tuesday
Untouched excise brings relief
Industries with a focus on consumers predictably had reasons to cheer after the finance minister decided not to roll back the ...
-
March 01, 2011, Tuesday
More power to equipment makers
As of now power projects above the size of 1,000 megawatts also called mega power projects, which import their equipment like ...
-
February 28, 2011, Monday
Govt announce Rs 500 cr for skill development
The government today said the National Skill Development Council (NSDC) is likely to create four crore skilled workforce across ...
-
February 28, 2011, Monday
Tax sops only to those blocks awarded by Mar 31
In a blow to oil and gas hunt in the country, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee today took away tax breaks on oil produced from ...
-
February 28, 2011, Monday
Mobile phones to cost more from April 1
Mobile handset prices will become more expensive as Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee today announced 1% hike in the Central ...
-
February 28, 2011, Monday
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Budget impact on FMCG
The FM has attempted to pep up already strong demand, inflation and competition will have a higher bearing on financial ...
-
February 28, 2011, Monday
Renewable Energy Ministry gets 20% hike in Budget
With the government working on several ambitious clean energy programmes, the Budget for the New and Renewable Energy Ministry ...
-
February 28, 2011, Monday
Auto industry welcomes Budget
Led by Bajaj Auto Chairman Rahul Bajaj, the automobile industry has praised Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee's decision not to ...
-
February 28, 2011, Monday
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Budget impact on banking sector
The lower projected fiscal deficit level for FY12 and government borrowings was an initial trigger for banking sector stocks. ...
-
February 23, 2011, Wednesday
Telecom lobbies for rationalisation of taxes
Telecom lobbies COAI and AUSPI are pitching for rationalising multi-level taxes, charges and fees applicable to the telecom ...
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme