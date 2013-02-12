-
August 24, 2014, Sunday
Not stalling trial in 2G case: CBI
The CBI has dismissed the charge that it was stalling trial in the 2G case as alleged by an NGO and maintained that it has done ...
-
September 04, 2013, Wednesday
No other court should pass stay orders in 2G case, says SC
SC to continue monitoring 2G investigations
-
August 27, 2013, Tuesday
2G: Debate over prosecution's right to call Ambanis without consulting CBI
CBI director Ranjit Sinha said on Sunday that his people were not consulted on the Ambani issue
-
August 22, 2013, Thursday
I am non-executive chairman: Anil Ambani
Reliance ADAG Chairman Anil Ambani today appeared as a prosecution witness before a special CBI court in Delhi for the 2G ...
-
May 31, 2013, Friday
2G scam: Notices to accused on calling Anil, Tina Ambani as witnesses
The defence counsels are expected to reply to the plea on July 3
-
May 04, 2013, Saturday
Opposition parties plan to vote out Chacko from JPC
BJP leaders say the Cong-led UPA govt has rejected the 2G report of the PAC, prepared by Murli Manohar Joshi
-
May 03, 2013, Friday
Kanimozhi had no role in Rs 200 cr transaction: 2G witness
Statement contradicts CBI theory that says Kanimozhi took interest in the affairs of the TV channel in which she had 20% shares
-
April 30, 2013, Tuesday
2G report: Chacko ready for dissent notes
Says both drafts can be presented to Parliament so they are aware of the two views
-
April 27, 2013, Saturday
Congress tries to get MPs to abstain from JPC to get over number trouble
2 years back when JPC was set up with 2 members from TMC, 2 from DMK the Congress was confident of pushing through a report that ...
-
April 20, 2013, Saturday
JPC draft report turns heat on NDA govt
Says licence terms extended to 15 years on advice of erstwhile Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India, a lender to ...
-
April 19, 2013, Friday
2G scam: JPC gives clean chit to 'misled' PM
Draft report of JPC also rubbishes the loss figure of Rs 1.76 lakh cr estimated by CAG
-
March 20, 2013, Wednesday
Heads of firms named in 2G chargesheet get court summons
Bharti, Essar ready to challenge court order
-
February 23, 2013, Saturday
Will appear before JPC as witness: A Raja
Blamed for a number of issues in the 2G scam, former Telecom Minister A Raja wants to appear before the Joint Parliamentary ...
-
February 20, 2013, Wednesday
ED to file charges against Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G case
The agency is probing Kanimozhi and others on the basis of a CBI FIR in connection with the alleged channelling of Rs 200 crore ...
-
February 14, 2013, Thursday
CBI may seek cancellation of Sanjay Chandra's bail
Unitech MD Sanjay Chandraâ€™s bail could be cancelled if the genuineness of the recorded voice is established
-
February 12, 2013, Tuesday
Chandra, CBI prosecutor under lens for 'collusion'
Unitech denies wrongdoing, calls taped voice fabricated
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
- Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates