-
February 05, 2014, Wednesday
Is it the end of the road for Aadhaar?
Government's decision to suspend Aadhaar-based cash transfers in LPG has dealt a fresh blow to the project whose utility has ...
-
February 05, 2014, Wednesday
The ideal Aadhaar
This refers to Neha Pandey Deoras' column "Don't rush to get Aadhaar number" (Your Money, February 4). To resolve the current ...
-
February 05, 2014, Wednesday
UIDAI's enrolment mandate expanded beyond 600 mn
The agency to enroll in four additional states, move intended to fast-track DBT
-
February 05, 2014, Wednesday
Clarify stand on UIDAI structure: SC
Observes that giving Aadhaar to non-citizens shouldn't be a problem
-
February 03, 2014, Monday
Don't rush to get Aadhaar number
The erosion of its identity as a single-identity proof is reducing the utility significantly
-
February 03, 2014, Monday
Govindraj Ethiraj: Has Aadhaar lost its foundation?
The decision to discontinue paying cooking gas subsidies in Aadhaar-linked bank accounts is a big blow to the UIDAI programme. ...
-
February 03, 2014, Monday
A jolt for Aadhaar
UPA shouldn't have put on hold its only good idea
-
February 01, 2014, Saturday
A year of DBT: Scheme without LPG subsidy a flop-show
Only Rs 3k cr disbursed, over 80 % transfers were for cooking gas subsidy
-
January 31, 2014, Friday
T N Ninan: Less fragile, not bullet-proof
Let's give credit where it is due. Over the last six months, the managers of the economy have converted a system in near-crisis ...
-
January 31, 2014, Friday
LPG cap hike, freeze on DBT credit negative for govt oil firms: Icra
The government's latest move to increase the number of subsidised LPG cylinders from 9 to 12 is populist move that would be ...
-
January 31, 2014, Friday
Govt cuts LPG dole link with Aadhaar, raises cylinder cap
DBTL already covers 291 of the 640 districts in India, with 107 added only this month
-
January 29, 2014, Wednesday
UIDAI to set up biometrics centre
The proposed centre is under discussion and would come up in Bangalore
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
You are here » Home » Specials » Top Stories