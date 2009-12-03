-
December 03, 2009, Thursday
Wind Power
In India, the onshore wind potential itself is in the order of 65,000 MW. Given our long coastline, the off-shore potential is ...
-
December 03, 2009, Thursday
Natural Gas
The need of the hour is to create meritorious uses of natural gas, such as by building new capacities.
-
December 03, 2009, Thursday
Solar Energy
Given India’s large geographical spread and ready availability of sunshine, solar energy could be the answer to our energy ...
-
December 03, 2009, Thursday
The Nuclear Option
The government’s inaction on the handling of nuclear waste may hamper the effort to make nuclear power more widely ...
-
December 03, 2009, Thursday
Hydropower
The government at all levels needs to create an enabling environment to tap hydropower’s unrealised potential.
-
December 03, 2009, Thursday
Energy Reforms
Reform measures like the Electricity Act inspire hope, but the key to the power sector’s revamp lies in their quick ...
-
December 03, 2009, Thursday
Energy Sustainability
India’s energy scenario poses the challenge of investing adequately to narrow the demand-supply gap and reducing import ...
-
December 03, 2009, Thursday
APDR Programme
The government is betting big on the Restructured Accelerated Power Development Reforms Programme to plug power losses.
-
December 03, 2009, Thursday
Energy Efficiency
Using energy more efficiently can reduce our energy needs by 20 per cent; it is a strategy we must pursue even as we promote ...
-
December 03, 2009, Thursday
Foreword
or four years prior to the onset of the global downturn, India had averaged close to 9 per cent annual GDP growth. However, the ...
