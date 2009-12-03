JUST IN
    December 03, 2009, Thursday

    Wind Power

    In India, the onshore wind potential itself is in the order of 65,000 MW. Given our long coastline, the off-shore potential is ...
    Natural Gas

    The need of the hour is to create meritorious uses of natural gas, such as by building new capacities.
    Solar Energy

    Given India’s large geographical spread and ready availability of sunshine, solar energy could be the answer to our energy ...
    The Nuclear Option

    The government’s inaction on the handling of nuclear waste may hamper the effort to make nuclear power more widely ...
    Hydropower

    The government at all levels needs to create an enabling environment to tap hydropower’s unrealised potential.
    Energy Reforms

    Reform measures like the Electricity Act inspire hope, but the key to the power sector’s revamp lies in their quick ...
    Energy Sustainability

    India’s energy scenario poses the challenge of investing adequately to narrow the demand-supply gap and reducing import ...
    APDR Programme

    The government is betting big on the Restructured Accelerated Power Development Reforms Programme to plug power losses.
    Energy Efficiency

    Using energy more efficiently can reduce our energy needs by 20 per cent; it is a strategy we must pursue even as we promote ...
    Foreword

    or four years prior to the onset of the global downturn, India had averaged close to 9 per cent annual GDP growth. However, the ...