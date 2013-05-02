-
May 06, 2013, Monday
No cut in loans for India, Asia
On being asked how $2 billion would qualify as the same level of lending, ADB officials explained the president spoke of ...
-
May 06, 2013, Monday
No sovereign bond issue: Raghuram Rajan
says I am not saying these things will never change...at this point, there is no reason to look at sovereign bond issue
-
May 06, 2013, Monday
Japanese investors see India as No 2: Hiroshi Watanabe
Interview with Hiroshi Watanabe, Japan Bank for International Cooperation
-
May 06, 2013, Monday
8% growth feasible: Rajat Nag
Interview with managing director-general, Asian Development Bank
-
May 05, 2013, Sunday
Signing of WTO trade facilitation deal vital for global value chain: OECD
An agreement on trade facilitation refers to reduction in red tape and enhancing customs cooperation
-
May 05, 2013, Sunday
'Tax harmonisation is important if India wants more foreign equity'
JBIC President says India will not be able to invite foreign investment without loosening tighter tax control measures
-
May 04, 2013, Saturday
India hums growth tune, nudges ADB to sing along
Seeks hard-pressed bank's support for infra through innovative financing
-
May 04, 2013, Saturday
S&P tells India to wean away from Euro zone
Eurozone expected to further contract in present financial year while growing slightly higher in the next fiscal
-
May 04, 2013, Saturday
ADB asks the flurry of FTAs to be stringed together
A lack of awareness on FTAs has led to the under-utilisation of trade deals by the small and medium enterprises
-
May 04, 2013, Saturday
Inflation indexed bonds in a month: RBI
The central bank is in advanced stages of discussion with the government
-
May 04, 2013, Saturday
'Will tell others to copy direct subsidy transfer scheme'
Public service delivery in Asian region has improved remarkably in last 30-40 years due to rapid growth
-
May 04, 2013, Saturday
Rate cuts by RBI and ECB reverberate at ADB meet
While RBI said there was limited headroom for further rate cuts, ECB did not rule out the possibility of further lowering of
-
May 04, 2013, Saturday
'I'm not a great storyteller but have a good story to tell'
The finance minister says India's potential growth rate is 8%, the country cannot afford to become complacent and sit back
-
May 04, 2013, Saturday
There's no consensus yet on GST: Raghavji
FM had said that work on GST was in progress; there were 70% possibility of the legislation being passed in Parliament during ...
-
May 04, 2013, Saturday
RBI should strike a balance between inflation firefight and growth push: Naoyuki Shinohara
The International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Deputy Managing Director, NAOYUKI SHINOHARA, on Friday said if India wanted to go back to ...
-
May 03, 2013, Friday
Improve your investment climate: ADB
Says the service sector needs to create more jobs for the millions who will join the workforce every year
-
May 03, 2013, Friday
Expansionary monetary policies in advanced nations helped curb global recession: Takehiko Nakao
Interview with President, ADB
-
May 02, 2013, Thursday
The importance of the ADB
As the gap between India and China widens, India must strengthen multilateral options like the Asian Development Bank
-
May 02, 2013, Thursday
Infrastructure financing: How to raise $1 trillion
The government faces hard but doable choices: create a sustainable bond market and cut the fiscal deficit
-
May 02, 2013, Thursday
ADB to finance construction of Indo-Myanmar road
The first phase of the road, to be laid under ADB's 'Proposed Road Consulting Mission'
