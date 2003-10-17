-
April 08, 2014, Tuesday
Ashish Bose: The man who coined BIMARU tried to make things simple
Associates say Bose always tried to make complex things simple and understandable
July 29, 2013, Monday
The Planning Commission should wind up: Ashish Bose
Interview with Economic analyst
March 27, 2012, Tuesday
We don't need a poverty line: Ashish Bose
Ashish Bose is a veteran demographer whose expertise in analysing population data persuaded the former Prime Minister, the late ...
March 07, 2011, Monday
Ace demographer condemns caste-based census
It was Bose who in the 1980s coined the term BIMARU states: Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh
July 01, 2010, Thursday
A demographer's diary
Those looking for a fresh insight into population issues from Bose, though, will be disappointed.
October 17, 2003, Friday
'Focus on cheaper products'
Indias large population base will drive a boom in demand for cheap televisions, mobile phones, two-wheelers, radios and even ...
