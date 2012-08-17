JUST IN
    September 01, 2012, Saturday

    Rohit Pradhan: Watch out for fettered speech

    It was always predictable. That the Indian government’s war against social media “hate mongers” would turn ...
    September 01, 2012, Saturday

    Aditi Phadnis: Shinde's list - more misses than hits

    Humiliating. That’s the only way to describe what happened in India earlier this month. It was bad enough that people, ...
    August 25, 2012, Saturday

    Devangshu Datta: The online stable door

    A month is an eternity on social media. The Bodos and Bengali Muslims first clashed a little over a month ago. Horrific images ...
    August 21, 2012, Tuesday

    Decoding the panic

    Several sections of the venerable Indian Penal Code (1860) prohibit the “unlawful assembly of five or more persons”. ...
    August 18, 2012, Saturday

    Mihir S Sharma: Twisting Assam

    All the vile ingredients of the toxic soup that is our national conversation were present and particularly virulent in the ...
    August 18, 2012, Saturday

    Aditi Phadnis: To fracture a state

    A discussion was held in the Lok Sabha on Assam on August 8. More than 70 people had died in clashes between Bodos and Muslims ...
    August 17, 2012, Friday

    Homes away from home

    Internal migration is crucial for all economies, but especially for those, like India’s, experiencing unbalanced growth. It ...