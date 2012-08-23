-
September 13, 2012, Thursday
Assam violence has brought out worrying faultlines: PM
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today said the recent violence in Assam and its reverberations in other parts have brought out ...
-
September 12, 2012, Wednesday
Human Rights group for probe on army's role in Assam violence
Human rights group, Asian Centre for Human Rights (ACHR), on Tuesday alleged that there was “criminal dereliction of ...
-
September 11, 2012, Tuesday
Curfew relaxed for two hours in Dhubri
Situation in the communally sensitive Dhubri district remained calm today and curfew was relaxed for two hours between 12 noon ...
-
September 11, 2012, Tuesday
NRC in Assam within year: BJP
BJP on Monday demanded that the Assam government should complete the work of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) ...
-
September 04, 2012, Tuesday
To release white paper on checking infiltration: Gogoi
Assam government would soon release a white paper on steps taken to check infiltration in the state, Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi ...
-
September 04, 2012, Tuesday
Confidence building measures to restore peace in Assam
With violence dying down in lower Assam, the administrations of worst-hit Kokrajhar and Chirang districts have chalked out ...
-
August 30, 2012, Thursday
421 refugees leave relief camps in lower Assam
Over 420 refugees have returned home from relief camps in lower Assam where no fresh incident was reported today.
-
August 29, 2012, Wednesday
Assam unrest spreads further due to bandh
The 12-hour Assam bandh called today by All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU), an organisation of Muslims, has further ...
-
August 28, 2012, Tuesday
Stop making provocative statements, Gogoi asks parties
Accusing the BJP and AIUDF of making provocative statements, Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi today asked all political parties ...
-
August 28, 2012, Tuesday
High tension in Assam, bandh called
Fresh incidents of violence were reported in strife-torn Kokrajhar district as a statewide bandh, called by the All Assam ...
-
August 28, 2012, Tuesday
Assam violence unacceptable: Sonia
Condemning as "unacceptable" the ethnic violence in Assam, Congress President Sonia Gandhi today said no government can ...
-
August 28, 2012, Tuesday
1 killed, 5 injured in fresh violence in Assam
One person was killed and five others injured in three separate incidents of violence in Assam's strife-torn Kokrajhar district ...
-
August 27, 2012, Monday
Bandh paralyses normal life in Assam
Normal life was paralysed in Assam by a 12-hour bandh called by the Bajrang Dal to protest the violence in the lower Assam ...
-
August 26, 2012, Sunday
Strife in Assam: Tales of death, destruction and displacement
As you drive along the main roads of lower Assam, the small, dusty towns appear deserted — almost like ghost towns — ...
-
August 26, 2012, Sunday
Five more killed in Assam violence
Five persons were killed in fresh violence in lower Assam’s Chirang district today taking the toll to 85 since ethnic ...
-
August 24, 2012, Friday
Foreign hand behind recent exodus of NE people: Gadkari
BJP president Nitin Gadkari has likened the plight of people of the north east with that of the Kashmiri Hindus, alleging a ...
-
August 23, 2012, Thursday
Mumbai Azad Maidan violence: 5 more arrested
Five more alleged rioters have been arrested in connection with the Azad Maidan violence here, taking the total number of arrests ...
-
August 23, 2012, Thursday
Bandh affects life in lower Assam districts
Normal life was affected in lower Assam districts today due to a day-long bandh called by a Muslim outfit to protest against the ...
-
August 23, 2012, Thursday
Assam violence: Ruling BPF MLA arrested
An MLA of Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), which is an ally of the ruling Congress in Assam, was arrested in the wee hours today for ...
-
August 23, 2012, Thursday
NE exodus: 4 arrested for circulating inflammatory SMSes
Four persons have been arrested by the cyber crime branch of city police in connection with inflammatory SMSes circulated here to ...
