-
March 06, 2012, Tuesday
Counting begins in Goa
The counting began this morning for 40 Assembly seats in Goa.
-
March 01, 2012, Thursday
Goa polls: BJP demands persons of unknown origin to leave state
With two more days to go for Goa assembly polls, the BJP has requested the Election Commission to ask persons with unknown origin ...
-
February 20, 2012, Monday
Faux pas in Goa poll manifesto leaves Cong red-faced
Political parties are known to go overboard with their poll promises, an instance of which could be seen today in Congress' Goa ...
-
February 20, 2012, Monday
Congress releases manifesto for Goa Assembly polls
Congress today released its election manifesto for next month's Assembly polls in Goa, promising up to 150 units of free ...
-
February 13, 2012, Monday
BJP woos women, elderly ahead of Goa polls
The BJP and Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) alliance has promised to raise the social security benefit for elderly from the ...
-
February 13, 2012, Monday
Rebels galore in Cong for Goa polls
Congress in Goa is in a bind as the aspirants who have failed to secure party tickets are vowing to queer the pitch for the ...
-
February 11, 2012, Saturday
Goa polls: Cong's decision on 4 candidates on hold
Although only two more days are left to file nominations for the March 3 Goa polls, Congress is yet to announce its four ...
-
February 09, 2012, Thursday
Goa EC yet to okay annual Carnival event
The fate of the annual Goa Carnival is hanging in balance as the Election Commission is yet to give its nod to the flamboyant ...
-
February 09, 2012, Thursday
BJP announces 6 more candidates for Goa polls
New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) BJP has finalised the names of six more candidates for the March 3 Goa assembly elections.
-
February 09, 2012, Thursday
Cong in tailspin over dissidence in Goa
In a bind over largescale dissidence in the party ahead of March 3 Goa Assembly polls, Congress poll managers are pulling all ...
-
February 07, 2012, Tuesday
Cong's first list of candidates in Goa sparks rebellion
Two days after the first list of candidates was announced, the Congress in Goa is facing rebellion within the party as the ...
-
February 06, 2012, Monday
BJP announces names of 22 candidates for Goa polls
BJP has announced a list of 22 candidates for the forthcoming Goa polls.
-
February 04, 2012, Saturday
Kamat, Rane figure in Cong list for Goa polls
Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Assembly Speaker Pratapsinh Rane and PCC chief Subhash Shirodkar figure in the first list of ...
-
January 20, 2012, Friday
Goa journos to protest during Quraishi's visit
Journalists in Goa are planning to stage protests during the visit of Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi to the state to ...
-
January 16, 2012, Monday
BJP launches 'Jana Sampark Abhiyaan' in Goa
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Arun Jaitley flagged off the campaign from the historic Azad Maidan here.
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues