-
March 06, 2012, Tuesday
Counting begins in Manipur
Counting for the 60-member Manipur assembly began at 8am this morning amidst tight security.
-
February 13, 2012, Monday
Manipur polls: Observers find impersonation of voters
Election Commission observers and Manipur election officials claimed to have found impersonation of voters in the January 28 ...
-
February 04, 2012, Saturday
Repolling begins in Manipur
Repolling at 34 polling stations in Manipur's hill districts began this morning amidst tight security deployment in view of ...
-
January 28, 2012, Saturday
UPDATE: Five killed, 82% polling in Manipur
An 82% of the electorate today exercised their franchise in Manipur assembly elections marred by militants' violence that claimed ...
-
January 28, 2012, Saturday
Manipur polls: 2 CRPF personnel killed, bombs defused
Two CRPF personnel on poll duty were killed in an ambush by militants even as four powerful bombs planted near polling stations ...
-
January 24, 2012, Tuesday
Rivals are same, only their colours have changed
The two main contenders for Khurai Assembly seat are the same and the only difference is they have switched sides this time.
-
January 21, 2012, Saturday
Opposition alliance in Manipur banking on BJP support
Even as Manipur's ruling Congress appears on course to retain power, the opposition alliance is hoping for an upset win relying ...
-
January 21, 2012, Saturday
Battle between Manipur CM's kin and his cabinet colleague
On paper, the prestigious Wangkhei assembly constituency in the heart of Manipur capital will witness a multi-cornered contest ...
-
January 20, 2012, Friday
Congress pledges to withdraw AFSPA in Manipur
The ruling Congress has pledged to improve the law and order situation in Manipur and withdraw the controversial Armed Forces ...
-
January 16, 2012, Monday
NCP, MPP promise good governance in Manipur
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Manipur People's Party (MPP) today in their election manifestos promised good governance and ...
-
January 13, 2012, Friday
Congress, Trinamool to fight each other in Manipur
UPA allies Congress and Trinamool Congress will cross swords in the Manipur Assembly polls with both parties putting up 60 and 47 ...
-
January 13, 2012, Friday
291 candidates in fray in Manipur elections
Over 290 candidates are in the fray for the Manipur Assembly elections scheduled on January 28, election office said today.
-
January 13, 2012, Friday
-
January 12, 2012, Thursday
BJP for setting up of election control room
The BJP today urged the chief electoral officer (CEO) in Manipur for setting up election control room, particularly in Thoubal ...
