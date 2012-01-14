-
January 30, 2012, Monday
Extra forces deployed in Banga after fight erupts
Extra paramilitary forces have been deployed in Punjab's Banga town in Nawanshahr district after a fight broke out between two ...
-
January 29, 2012, Sunday
Fate of 1,078 candidates to be sealed tomorrow in Punjab
Around 1.76 crore voters will seal the fate of 1,078 candidates, including the two Chief Ministerial aspirants Parkash Singh ...
-
January 28, 2012, Saturday
Punjab polls: Brothers in race for power
They share the common wall of their ancestral house, the family name and even the village name. But in the cut and thrust of ...
-
January 27, 2012, Friday
Amarinder seeks support of Dera Sacha Sauda
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh today visited Dera Sacha Sauda at Sirsa in Haryana and sought support for the party ...
-
January 27, 2012, Friday
Rahul's predicting Amarinder as CM is desperate: BJP
BJP National General Secretary and Punjab poll in-charge J P Nadda has dubbed Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi's ...
-
January 25, 2012, Wednesday
Punjab Minister Upinderjit Kaur oldest among women in fray
Punjab's Finance Minister Upinderjit Kaur, who is seeking re-election from Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district as Shiromani ...
-
January 25, 2012, Wednesday
Punjab candidates rope in CAs for managing poll expenses
With the Election Commission keeping a strict vigil on expenditure in the Assembly polls, many candidates have roped in tax ...
-
January 24, 2012, Tuesday
93 women in fray for Punjab Assembly polls
Of the total 1,080 candidates in the fray for the 117 assembly seats going to polls on January 30, BJP has fielded three women ...
-
January 24, 2012, Tuesday
Sonia attacks SAD-BJP in Punjab
Launching a scathing attack on the SAD-BJP government in Punjab, UPA Chairperson and Congress President Sonia Gandhi today ...
-
January 24, 2012, Tuesday
Malwinder to campaign against his nephew in Samana
Malwinder Singh, brother of Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh, will today start his four-day campaign against his nephew ...
-
January 23, 2012, Monday
Maya magic may work in Punjab: BSP unit chief
Punjab BSP unit chief and Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pardesh Avtar Singh Karimpuri today claimed that the magic of BSP supremo ...
-
January 23, 2012, Monday
Team Anna to campaign in Punjab for Lok Pal
Carrying forward their fight for a strong Lok Pal, Team Anna members will campaign in Punjab tomorrow.
-
January 21, 2012, Saturday
With campaign trail on, diesel sales up in Punjab
Diesel consumption has risen sharply by almost 13-14% in the state this month, with poll candidates riding in fuel-guzzling ...
-
January 21, 2012, Saturday
Can Sukhbir Badal better his own record margin win?
Sukhbir is relying mainly on the development works in the constituency bordering Pakistan and the promises he is making to voters ...
-
January 19, 2012, Thursday
Punjab EC to web cast polling process live
Taking a leap forward towards ensuring fair and free elections in the state, Punjab Election Commission would be for the first ...
-
January 19, 2012, Thursday
489 polling stations sensitive in Patiala
Out of a total of 1,392 polling stations in the district 489 are sensitive and 150 hyper sensitive, Patiala Deputy Commissioner ...
-
January 19, 2012, Thursday
Akali Dal-BJP govt failed to deploy money from Centre: Sonia
Congress President Sonia Gandhi today lashed out at the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance in Punjab, accusing it of failing to ...
-
January 19, 2012, Thursday
Sonia's Punjab rallies cancelled
Sonia was to kick-start her party's election campaign from the Moga rally today. "Both the rallies - Moga followed by ...
-
January 14, 2012, Saturday
Punjab polls: 801 nominations rejected
As many as 801 nominations were rejected during scrutiny as withdrawal of papers started today for the January 30 Punjab Assembly ...
-
January 14, 2012, Saturday
Amarinder appeals to rebels to withdraw from fray
Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh today appealed to the rebels who have filed their nomination papers against the party's ...
