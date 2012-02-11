-
April 07, 2012, Saturday
Cong review committee to examine causes of poll debacle
After Rahul Gandhi reviewed the Uttar Pradesh poll debacle, another review committee led by senior leader AK Antony would go into ...
-
March 09, 2012, Friday
UPCC chief offers to resign following poll debacle
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Rita Bahuguna Joshi today met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and offered to resign owning moral ...
-
March 05, 2012, Monday
Congress will play crucial role in forming UP govt: Verma
Congress today claimed it will play a crucial role in formation of the next government in Uttar Pradesh and dismissed as personal ...
-
February 27, 2012, Monday
UP gears up for sixth phase of polling
Polling for the sixth phase of UP assembly elections covering 68 seats spread over 13 districts would be held tomorrow that would ...
-
February 24, 2012, Friday
Cong to sit in oppn if it doesn't get numbers in UP
Congress would prefer to sit in the opposition in case it fell short of numbers in the election to the Uttar Pradesh assembly ...
-
February 23, 2012, Thursday
UP polls update: 50% voter turnout till late afternoon
Brisk polling was recorded in the fifth phase of UP assembly elections, spread over 49 seats with around 50% of the 15.6 ...
-
February 23, 2012, Thursday
'Cong to seek President's rule in UP if it doesn't get majority'
Congress leader Sriprakash Jaiswal today said if his party fails to get a majority in the UP Assembly polls, it will seek ...
-
February 21, 2012, Tuesday
Mayawati accuses Centre of depriving UP of funds
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati today accused the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre of "starving the state of ...
-
February 18, 2012, Saturday
Rahul set to woo Muslim votes at Kanpur rally
In a bid to woo minority community voters, Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in the Muslim-dominated ...
-
February 15, 2012, Wednesday
Congress complains to EC against booklet
Local unit of the Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over distribution of a 16-page booklet allegedly ...
-
February 14, 2012, Tuesday
Rahul blames BSP, SP for Bundelkhand plight
Blaming the BSP and Samajwadi Party for neglecting the plight of Bundelkhand, Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi today said ...
-
February 13, 2012, Monday
BJP will emerge as dark horse in UP polls: Gadkari
BJP president Nitin Gadkari has predicted that the saffron party would emerge as a "dark horse" in Uttar Pradesh polls ...
-
February 13, 2012, Monday
Cong MP Azharuddin issued model code violation notice
A notice has been issued to Congress MP and former cricketer Azharuddin for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by ...
-
February 13, 2012, Monday
Poll code violation case against former UP speaker
A case of violation of model code of conduct has been lodged against former UP Assembly speaker and BJP's candidate from ...
-
February 12, 2012, Sunday
Bad roads, power cuts main poll issues in Bareli, Amethi
The 2G spectrum, CWG scams and the Anna Hazare movement may be burning issues at the national level, but it is bad roads, rampant ...
-
February 11, 2012, Saturday
BSP MP, over 15 other block leaders join SP
BSP Rajya Sabha MP Jai Prakash Rawat along with over 15 other supporters today joined Samajwadi Party in Hardoi.
-
February 11, 2012, Saturday
BJP, SP, BSP only serve vote banks when in power: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said Mayawati government was more sympathetic towards "rich builders" than poor ...
-
February 11, 2012, Saturday
In UP's rice bowl, it's jailed mafia vs former cop
In Uttar Pradesh's rice bowl, it is an encounter of a different kind. A former officer of Special Task Force and a mafia ...
-
February 11, 2012, Saturday
Over 20 BSP, SP workers arrested for clash
Twenty-one workers belonging to SP and BSP have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a clash in Katra Bazar area after ...
-
February 11, 2012, Saturday
Moderate polling recorded in UP
Moderate polling was recorded in the first four hours of voting in the second phase of UP Assembly polls, with only 19% of the ...
